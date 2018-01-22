autoevolution
 

2019 BMW Z4 Roars on the Nurburgring

22 Jan 2018, 15:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We've seen it on the streets, wearing that psychedelic camouflage alongside its soon to be sister (or brother), Toyota's rumored-to-be-named Supra. As time passes, the new BMW Z4 begins to reveal more an more of itself, this time showing off on the Nurburgring circuit, sound effects included.
14 photos
Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4
As already shown in previous spyshots of the model, the new Z4 will mark a departure from BMW's iconic front grille by staying true to the design shown at Pebble Beach. On top of it all will sit not a retractable hard-top roof, but a soft-top one.

As far as the engines go, the Germans are likely to use the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter powerplants. Power is expected to be around 250 hp for the smaller engine and around 350 hp for the 3.0-liter.

Last year, when the new BMW Z4 and Toyota's roadster were confirmed, the models were dubbed by BMW executives “the ultimate driving machines.” The Japanese, on the other hand, are tight-lipped about their version.

Both cars will use the same platform and will share some electronics, with rumors pointing to Toyota using the same automatic gearbox as BMW.

It is not clear just yet when a production version of the Z4 will be revealed. It is expected that the Japanese half of the joint BMW-Toyota project will show its face at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, where it will not be joined by its sibling.

Supposedly, production of the new roadster will kick off by the end of the year, marking a comeback for the German automaker to a segment of the automotive market that has never quite managed to attract many customers.

The roadster segment has been abandoned by BMW for more than a year and, had the German-Japanese project not kicked off, a new version of the Z4 would have been postponed indefinitely.

2019 bmw z4 Toyota Supra bmw toyota spyshots 2018 Geneva Motor Show BMW Z4 BMW Z4 Roadster
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  