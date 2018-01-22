2019 BMW Z4 Roars on the Nurburgring

We've seen it on the streets, wearing that psychedelic camouflage alongside its soon to be sister (or brother), Toyota
's rumored-to-be-named Supra
. As time passes, the new BMW Z4
begins to reveal more an more of itself, this time showing off on the Nurburgring circuit, sound effects included.
14 photos
As already shown in previous spyshots of the model, the new Z4 will mark a departure from BMW
's iconic front grille by staying true to the design shown at Pebble Beach. On top of it all will sit not a retractable hard-top roof, but a soft-top one.
As far as the engines go, the Germans are likely to use the 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter powerplants. Power is expected to be around 250 hp for the smaller engine and around 350 hp for the 3.0-liter.
Last year, when the new BMW Z4 and Toyota's roadster were confirmed, the models were dubbed by BMW executives “the ultimate driving machines.
” The Japanese, on the other hand, are tight-lipped about their version.
Both cars will use the same platform and will share some electronics, with rumors pointing to Toyota using the same automatic gearbox as BMW.
It is not clear just yet when a production version of the Z4 will be revealed. It is expected that the Japanese half of the joint BMW-Toyota project will show its face at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, where it will not be joined by its sibling.
Supposedly, production of the new roadster will kick off by the end of the year, marking a comeback for the German automaker to a segment of the automotive market that has never quite managed to attract many customers.
The roadster segment has been abandoned by BMW for more than a year and, had the German-Japanese project not kicked off, a new version of the Z4 would have been postponed indefinitely.