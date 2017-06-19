autoevolution

2019 BMW X5 With V8 Is Sportier Than Current Model in Nurburgring Testing

19 Jun 2017, 16:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The previous G05 BMW X5 prototypes were in their early development testing phase. However, this next-gen SUV, seen at the Nurburgring, has a lot of the design cues added.
5 photos
2019 BMW X5 With V8 Is Sportier Than Current Model in Nurburgring Testing2019 BMW X5 With V8 Is Sportier Than Current Model in Nurburgring Testing2019 BMW X5 With V8 Is Sportier Than Current Model in Nurburgring Testing2019 BMW X5 With V8 Is Sportier Than Current Model in Nurburgring Testing
The biggest changes are the kidney grilles which have now been stretched vertically and slant forward. We think designers looked at a lot of shark noses because the headlights kind of does the same thing. The lower air intakes also play less of a role in the overall design.

Also visible in our own spy video is how the front air intakes are shaping up. At the back, we have a tailgate that comes down further and a couple of rectangular exhaust tips. The sound they make is quite similar to that of the new M550i xDrive version of the 5 Series, suggesting that this X5 prototype also has the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.

The xDrive35i models will be replaced by xDrive40i ones that will be propelled by the B58 inline-6 engine. This will result in a visible reduction in emissions and consumption while power will be up slightly over the N55. As for diesel, xDrive35d models will also get rebadged into xDrive40d offerings in the U.S., something that has already happened in other markets.

The new X5 will be built on top of the same platform as the X7, which was also spied at the 'Ring today. Both will begin production at the Spartbourg factory at various stages in 2018.

Technically, this is the CLAR, short for Cluster Architecture, but it's not the same as the one used by the 5 Series. Hopefully, though, a combination of lightweight aluminum and magnesium, plus a splash of carbon fiber, will help keep the weight down while increasing rigidity and strength.

The current and third generation X5 was introduced for the 2014 model year, but its underpinnings are shared with the second-gen X5 on sale since the 2007 model year. That would explain why this whole new model arrives so early and doesn't even leave room for an LCI (facelift). That fact is even more shocking when you consider that Audi has only ever produced two generations of the Q7.

2019 bmw x5 bmw x5 nurburgring testing spyshots spy video
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show