2019 BMW X5 With V8 Is Sportier Than Current Model in Nurburgring Testing

The previous G05 BMW X5 prototypes
were in their early development testing phase. However, this next-gen SUV, seen at the Nurburgring, has a lot of the design cues added.
The biggest changes are the kidney grilles which have now been stretched vertically and slant forward. We think designers looked at a lot of shark noses because the headlights kind of does the same thing. The lower air intakes also play less of a role in the overall design.
Also visible in our own spy video is how the front air intakes are shaping up. At the back, we have a tailgate that comes down further and a couple of rectangular exhaust tips. The sound they make is quite similar to that of the new M550i xDrive version of the 5 Series, suggesting that this X5 prototype also has the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.
The xDrive35i models will be replaced by xDrive40i ones that will be propelled by the B58 inline-6 engine. This will result in a visible reduction in emissions and consumption while power will be up slightly over the N55. As for diesel, xDrive35d models will also get rebadged into xDrive40d offerings in the U.S., something that has already happened in other markets.
The new X5 will be built on top of the same platform as the X7
, which was also spied at the 'Ring today. Both will begin production at the Spartbourg factory at various stages in 2018.
Technically, this is the CLAR, short for Cluster Architecture, but it's not the same as the one used by the 5 Series. Hopefully, though, a combination of lightweight aluminum and magnesium, plus a splash of carbon fiber, will help keep the weight down while increasing rigidity and strength.
The current and third generation X5 was introduced for the 2014 model year, but its underpinnings are shared with the second-gen X5 on sale since the 2007 model year. That would explain why this whole new model arrives so early and doesn't even leave room for an LCI (facelift). That fact is even more shocking when you consider that Audi has only ever produced two generations of the Q7.