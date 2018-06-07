autoevolution
 

2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear

7 Jun 2018, 20:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We're about a week away from the big reveal of the 8 Series Coupe on 15th June, shortly before this year’s Le Mans race.
9 photos
2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear
The M8 GTE will be the first BMW to have competed there in the past seven years. However, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited about the softer, heavier 8 Series convertible.

As we're getting closer to the reveal, it comes as no surprise that a leak of sorts is happening. Our photographers were able to snap a picture of the 8er without any camouflage, but missing the rear bumper. It looks like those assembly prototypes where they measure tolerances and work out the kinks for the production line.

The photo would be considered a "reveal" were it not for the fact that patent images have already shown us the 8 Series bodywork in both regular and M Performance form.

Speaking of which, the other spy images we have are of an M850i model. Its gaping grille and square exhaust tips make it unmistakable, not to mention we already know a fair bit about it.

As the name suggests, a 4.4-liter resides under the hood. However, it's not the same one you'll find in the M550i. Thanks to numerous hardware changes and more boost, power has gone up to 530 horsepower. Thanks to standard xDrive, this model will be even quicker to 100 km/h than the old M6.

The twin-turbo V8 won't be the only engine available, of course. At launch, we should have an 840i model and at least one diesel. Seeing as the new X5 isn't offering an M50i version in Europe, we're curious to see if an M850d quad-turbo convertible will be provided. It sounds like a weird combo, but it could make for a great high-speed GT.

While the 8er still won't be as spacious a 4-seat convertible as a Rolls-Royce, it will have some clever performance aids, such as rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and torque vectoring.
2019 BMW 8 Series 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible BMW 8 Series spyshots
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Booth Girls Have Cooties Drifting Guide for Dummies Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVBMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactBMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeAll BMW models  
 
 