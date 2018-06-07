New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

4 BMW X2 M35i Spied Winter Testing: the 300 HP SUV That Looks Like a Hatch

3 2019 BMW Z4 Spied Next to Toyota Supra and Next 3 Series Sedan

1 BMW X3 M Looks Fast, Doesn't Sound Amazing at the Nurburgring

More on this:

2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Uncamouflaged Rear

We're about a week away from the big reveal of the 8 Series Coupe on 15th June, shortly before this year’s Le Mans race. 9 photos



As we're getting closer to the reveal, it comes as no surprise that a leak of sorts is happening. Our photographers were able to snap a picture of the 8er without any camouflage, but missing the rear bumper. It looks like those assembly prototypes where they measure tolerances and work out the kinks for the production line.



The photo would be considered a "reveal" were it not for the fact that patent images have already shown us the 8 Series bodywork in both regular and M Performance form.



Speaking of which, the other spy images we have are of an



As the name suggests, a 4.4-liter resides under the hood. However, it's not the same one you'll find in the M550i. Thanks to numerous hardware changes and more boost, power has gone up to 530 horsepower. Thanks to standard xDrive, this model will be even quicker to 100 km/h than the old M6.



The twin-turbo V8 won't be the only engine available, of course. At launch, we should have an 840i model and at least one diesel. Seeing as the new X5 isn't offering an M50i version in Europe, we're curious to see if an M850d quad-turbo convertible will be provided. It sounds like a weird combo, but it could make for a great high-speed GT.



While the 8er still won't be as spacious a 4-seat convertible as a Rolls-Royce, it will have some clever performance aids, such as rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and torque vectoring. The M8 GTE will be the first BMW to have competed there in the past seven years. However, that doesn't mean we shouldn't be excited about the softer, heavier 8 Series convertible.As we're getting closer to the reveal, it comes as no surprise that a leak of sorts is happening. Our photographers were able to snap a picture of the 8er without any camouflage, but missing the rear bumper. It looks like those assembly prototypes where they measure tolerances and work out the kinks for the production line.The photo would be considered a "reveal" were it not for the fact that patent images have already shown us the 8 Series bodywork in both regular and M Performance form.Speaking of which, the other spy images we have are of an M850i model. Its gaping grille and square exhaust tips make it unmistakable, not to mention we already know a fair bit about it.As the name suggests, a 4.4-liter resides under the hood. However, it's not the same one you'll find in the M550i. Thanks to numerous hardware changes and more boost, power has gone up to 530 horsepower. Thanks to standard xDrive, this model will be even quicker to 100 km/h than the old M6.The twin-turbo V8 won't be the only engine available, of course. At launch, we should have an 840i model and at least one diesel. Seeing as the new X5 isn't offering an M50i version in Europe, we're curious to see if an M850d quad-turbo convertible will be provided. It sounds like a weird combo, but it could make for a great high-speed GT.While the 8er still won't be as spacious a 4-seat convertible as a Rolls-Royce, it will have some clever performance aids, such as rear-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and torque vectoring.