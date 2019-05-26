2019 BMW 320d and 330i Take 0-100 KM/H Acceleration Test

autoevolution

The BMW 3 Series is over 40 years old, but it hasn't gone soft on us. In fact, the G20 has more of the right stuff than we expected the luxury-focused automaker to offer.
Auto journalists have this kind of obsession with the 3er that borders on being a fetish. You want a diesel SUV? Get a 320d, that's all you need. So you want to go fast in a Golf GTI? That's boring; the 330i has more power and rear-wheel-drive.

The reality is that few owners buy these cars to have fun, but BMW still made the new G20 generation a little bit sportier than the F30 that came before it. It's not major stuff, just a bit of weight shaving or power added here and there.

Today, we're going to look at the performance of the two main engines available at launch, the diesel-powered 320d which still forms the bulk of European sales and the new 330i, both of them having 2-liter turbo engines.

These independent acceleration tests show how the 320d with xDrive needs 6.8 seconds to reach 100 km/h, but doesn't quite have the same pulling power once it passes 140 km/h in 13.6 seconds. Still, you can cruise the autobahn comfortably in this model.

For a bit more pace, you can get the 330i, which with its 258 HP and 400 Nm reaches 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and is almost twice as fast to 200 km/h. It will even reach its maximum speed of 250 km/h in less than a minute.

As you can tell, the 3 Series now has a digital dashboard. While it's not as configurable as the Audi version, BMW is offering more toys than on any previous compact model. So we thought it would be interesting to share the autonomous parking test from the same channel. It's a toy, but at least it works.

