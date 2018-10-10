2019 BMW 3 Series Touring Revealed by Patent Images, Has No Kink

HP

We don't see it as such a big deal. The essence of a BMW is not a pointless little line on the side, but having the sportiest-designed car in that class, which also delivers in the driving department. And we think the G21 3 Series Touring ticks all the right boxes.These images were filed with the patent office in Brazil and spread all over the internet like wildfire. They present the basic equipment line that's geared towards class and luxury. But we think every BMW fan should order the M Sport instead.The thing we like about the G21 wagon is that it still looks like a 3 Series. There's no square grille like the X5 gets. The interior is much better as well since BMW finally listened to the complaints people had with the infotainment and dashboard screens.Like the G20 sedan, the wagon should be about 50 kilograms lighter on average, yet also stiffer than before. And with near-perfect weight distribution, this is one of the few small family wagons with dynamism baked right into the formula.Also, even the diesel engines are alright, it would be a shame not to buy the 330i Touring. For the sedan, that means 258 horsepower, 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds and average fuel economy of 6 l/100km. So why would you ever buy a Skoda Octavia RS 245?The diesels didn't get the power boosts we expected, still delivering 150 and 190for the 318d and 320d configurations, which are going to be the most popular. However, real powerhouses are also on their way, such as the M340i with around 380 HP and 500 Nm (370 lb-ft). With xDrive, it will probably crack the hundred in 4 seconds.