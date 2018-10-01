2019 BMW 3 Series Photos Leaked, M340i M Performance Shows Its Face

It’s only a few hours until BMW pulls the wraps off the seventh generation of the 3 Series best seller at the 2018 Paris Motor Show and, as usual, the Internet has done its thing and spilled the beans before the official unveiling.

33 photos



Visually, the new sedan comes as a continuation of a model that has been at the top of BMW sales charts for decades. A well-proportioned car, with enough style and aggressivity to make it a hit among both thrill seekers and corporate types.



A closer look at these interior shots reveals a peculiar element: the lack of a gear stick. That doesn’t mean that the Germans will be offering the new 3 without such an important element, but rather that this was a glitch of some sort, one we will never properly identify as the images have been pulled from the official websites.



There is of course no official word yet on what will power the new Bimmer, nor on any other of the technical aspects, but we expect them to be released shortly.



Rumor has it the car will be powered by a three-cylinder turbo as the entry level, while the top of the range model will likely be the



Keeping up with the trend, the new 3 Series will likely come with some type of electric powertrains as well, probably an iPerformance plug-in hybrid for starters and later down the line a fully-electric version.



