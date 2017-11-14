2019 Bentley Flying Spur, New Continental GT Supersports Rendered To Reality

The 2018 Bentley Continental GT
paves the way for many more variants of the luxurious grand tourer, including the Flying Spur. Underpinned by the Volkswagen Group MSB platform introduced by the all-new Porsche Panamera, the Conti GT will also usher in the Supersports in a few years.
But first, the Flying Spur
will shine bright like a diamond at one of the biggest motor shows of 2018. Expected to go into production in model year 2019, the four-door luxo-sedan will mirror the Continental GT in terms of powertrain options. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine, also used by Audi in the all-new A8, will offer 635 PS (626 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) from 1,350 rpm in this application.
The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the Panamera will be added to the Continental GT and Flying Spur alike at some point during the 2019 model year, but there’s one more powertrain to talk about. That’s the PHEV setup
confirmed by former chief executive officer Wolfgang Durheimer. It’s not known if the internal combustion engine is the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid’s 2.9-liter V6 or the 3.0-liter V6 in the former-generation Cayenne S E-Hybrid, but one thing is certain. That is the combined output, which will pass the 400-horsepower mark easily.
Rendered by St. Petersburg-based artist Aksyonov Nikita
, the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur will look tremendously similar to Nikita’s photoshopped depiction. The pixel wizard also imagined the all-new Supersports, and in keeping with the 2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports, it’s all sporty and chock-full of black pieces of trim.
For the time being, it is anybody’s guess how many ponies the W12 engine is capable of churning out, but then again, the newcomer will surely surpass the 2017 model in this department. As a brief refresh, Bentley’s most powerful road-going vehicle to date has 710 PS (700 horsepower) and 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) at its disposal. Top speed-wise, these figures translate to 209 mph (336 km/h)
on full song.