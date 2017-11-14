autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

2019 Bentley Flying Spur, New Continental GT Supersports Rendered To Reality

14 Nov 2017, 14:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2018 Bentley Continental GT paves the way for many more variants of the luxurious grand tourer, including the Flying Spur. Underpinned by the Volkswagen Group MSB platform introduced by the all-new Porsche Panamera, the Conti GT will also usher in the Supersports in a few years.
8 photos
2019 Bentley Flying Spur rendering2019 Bentley Flying Spur rendering2019 Bentley Flying Spur renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports renderingNew Bentley Continental GT Supersports rendering
But first, the Flying Spur will shine bright like a diamond at one of the biggest motor shows of 2018. Expected to go into production in model year 2019, the four-door luxo-sedan will mirror the Continental GT in terms of powertrain options. The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 engine, also used by Audi in the all-new A8, will offer 635 PS (626 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) from 1,350 rpm in this application.

The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from the Panamera will be added to the Continental GT and Flying Spur alike at some point during the 2019 model year, but there’s one more powertrain to talk about. That’s the PHEV setup confirmed by former chief executive officer Wolfgang Durheimer. It’s not known if the internal combustion engine is the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid’s 2.9-liter V6 or the 3.0-liter V6 in the former-generation Cayenne S E-Hybrid, but one thing is certain. That is the combined output, which will pass the 400-horsepower mark easily.

Rendered by St. Petersburg-based artist Aksyonov Nikita, the 2019 Bentley Flying Spur will look tremendously similar to Nikita’s photoshopped depiction. The pixel wizard also imagined the all-new Supersports, and in keeping with the 2017 Bentley Continental GT Supersports, it’s all sporty and chock-full of black pieces of trim.

For the time being, it is anybody’s guess how many ponies the W12 engine is capable of churning out, but then again, the newcomer will surely surpass the 2017 model in this department. As a brief refresh, Bentley’s most powerful road-going vehicle to date has 710 PS (700 horsepower) and 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) at its disposal. Top speed-wise, these figures translate to 209 mph (336 km/h) on full song.
2019 Bentley Flying Spur rendering Bentley Flying Spur Bentley Continental GT Supersports luxury Bentley
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
BENTLEY models:
BENTLEY Continental GTBENTLEY Continental GT LuxuryBENTLEY MulsanneBENTLEY Mulsanne LuxuryBENTLEY Continental GTC SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GTC Supersports Roadster & ConvertibleBENTLEY Continental GT SupersportsBENTLEY Continental GT Supersports LuxuryBENTLEY BentaygaBENTLEY Bentayga LuxuryAll BENTLEY models  