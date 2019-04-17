Watch the World’s Largest Aircraft Soar to the Skies

2019 Audi S5 Models Get Advanced 347 HP 3.0 TDI in Europe

No cosmetic changes have been made to either of the models. However, we believe that a mild facelift will be introduced, slightly offset from the launch of the TDI engines, which is scheduled for next month. Prices will start from €65,300 for both body styles. The aging BMW 435d Coupe with 313 HP starts from €61,500 while Mercedes has no direct (diesel) rival at the moment. Both the S5 Coupe and the 5-door Sportback will be sold in Europe with a powerful new 3.0. The cabrio is missing from this release, suggesting it's been dropped. We can't imagine that Audi is reluctant to do this, as TDI was always its best technology, and this latest V6 is some of its best work, fitted with an electric supercharger like the one that got so much attention on the SQ7 This engine is now shared with many other Audi models, including the SQ5 TDI and the controversial downsized new S6 and S7 models. But we think the S5 is the best match for it, as many A5 3.0 TDI owners in the past said they would have liked a more powerful setup.The TDI comes bundled up with the 48-volt mild hybrid technology that wasn't previously available on the smaller Audi models. We don't yet know if it has real benefits, but on paper, it sounds like a win-win. At 347(255 kW), the power decrease versus the 3.0 TFSI is almost imperceptible. However, torque has gone up to 700 Nm (516 lb-ft), about 40% higher.At the same time, it's claimed that fuel economy has improved 19%. Doing the 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint in 4.8 seconds means you're a tenth of a second slower in the TDI. It's worth mentioning that both models have standard quattroand an 8-speed automatic gearbox.No cosmetic changes have been made to either of the models. However, we believe that a mild facelift will be introduced, slightly offset from the launch of the TDI engines, which is scheduled for next month. Prices will start from €65,300 for both body styles. The aging BMW 435d Coupe with 313 HP starts from €61,500 while Mercedes has no direct (diesel) rival at the moment.