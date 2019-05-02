autoevolution

2019 Audi S4 Gets New 3.0 TDI With 347 HP

After the SQ5 SUV and S5 Coupe/Sportback, Audi has also updated the S4 with its new TDI powerhouse, making the most potent diesel in this segment.
The S4 sedan and Avant compete with the BMW M340i, M340d, and Mercedes-AMG C43. Even though switching to a diesel seems like career suicide, we think Audi's decision is the right one, particularly as fans of the quattro brand have always enjoyed some extra torque. We've even heard some crazies who say TDI sounds better than anything else.

If you followed our previous two stories, you'll know exactly what to expect from the S4 in the tech department. The 3-liter V6 is the same one as before, capable of delivering an impressive 347 HP (255 kW) at 3,850 rpm and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque between 2,500 and 3,100 rpm. Besides normal turbocharging, the motor also uses a 48-volt electric system to power an electric compressor.

Because it's more frugal, the TDI will be the only version of the S4 and S4 Avant in Europe. The line that includes gasoline-powered legends like the supercharged V6 and the 4.2 FSI ends here.

Audi claims that the TDI-powered S4 sedan gets to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds while the Avant needs 4.9 seconds, both being one tenth of a second slower than with TFSI. The upside is the fuel economy, which is rated at around 6.2 l/100 km (45.6 mpg UK), equivalent to CO2 emissions of around 162 grams per kilometer. At the moment, we don't have pricing information, but we can expect a price increase of at least a couple of thousand euros.

Otherwise, it's the usual handsome but understated Audi, which got mild updates last year. It's beginning to show its age, which is why the company is currently working on a major facelift with fresh headlights and maybe even a new dashboard, which is the main thing holding the A4 family back.
