2019 Audi RS7 Test Mule Makes Spyshots Debut

24 Nov 2017, 17:41 UTC ·
by
The next-generation A7 four-door coupe has already been revealed, and the S7 should follow early next year. We've already seen that testing, but we haven't seen the RS7 Sportback until now.
We know it doesn't look like much. The body is the same as the A7 except the fender flares. Those aren't dead giveaways for the fact that it's an RS7, but the double oval exhaust tips leave us in no doubt.

We know for a fact that the S7 will ditch its 4.0-liter V8 for the same 2.9-liter V6 you wind in the RS5. However, the RS7 will have a V8. In fact, it could be one of the first two Audis to have an engine shared with Porsche. We are, of course, talking about the unit powering the Cayenne and Panamera Turbo models.

Porsche's current fastest SUV and sedan deliver 550 HP. However, it's rumored that the RS7 will have as much as 650 HP. We think that's a lot, especially considering that the outgoing model packs 560 HP. But the quattro people can't ignore the all-mightly Mercedes E63 AMG.

The "regular" RS7 is what we see here. Eventually, it's going to have a really sexy body kit with skirts and spoilers, just like the RS5. However, about a year after its launch, Audi plans to drop an e-tron version which is said to offer as much as 700 HP. The powertrain is already in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, but it will apparently also receive a modest power bump.

There's no word on performance yet, apparently. But a normal Panamera Turbo goes 0 to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds while the hybrid model is even faster. However, both Audi RS7 models will have more power than their Stuttgart counterparts.

However, we think that an RS7 model that can drive in total silence on electricity alone should be the real headline.
