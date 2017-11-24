2019 Audi RS7 Test Mule Makes Spyshots Debut

The next-generation A7 four-door coupe has already been revealed, and the S7 should follow early next year. We've already seen that testing, but we haven't seen the RS7 Sportback until now.

We know for a fact that the S7 will ditch its 4.0-liter V8 for the same 2.9-liter V6 you wind in the



Porsche's current fastest SUV and sedan deliver 550 HP . However, it's rumored that the RS7 will have as much as 650 HP. We think that's a lot, especially considering that the outgoing model packs 560 HP. But the quattro people can't ignore the all-mightly Mercedes E63 AMG .



The "regular" RS7 is what we see here. Eventually, it's going to have a really sexy body kit with skirts and spoilers, just like the RS5. However, about a year after its launch, Audi plans to drop an e-tron version which is said to offer as much as 700 HP. The powertrain is already in the



There's no word on performance yet, apparently. But a normal Panamera Turbo goes 0 to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds while the hybrid model is even faster. However, both Audi RS7 models will have more power than their Stuttgart counterparts.



