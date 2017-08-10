2019 Audi Q8 Spotted with Close to No Camo Reveals Q8 Sport Concept Resemblance

This image of a virtually camouflage-free Audi
Q8 traveling down a highway started making waves on the Internet, originating from an Italian automotive forum called AutoPereri
. Unfortunately, whoever it is that snapped the coupe SUV
wasn't able to catch the new model from any other angles other than this three-quarter rear view you can see here.
Either that or they're waiting for the highest bidder, who knows? In typical Audi fashion, the Q8 doesn't seem to look too spectacular, being best described as a toned-down version of the Q8 Sport Concept. The taillights spanning the entire width of the car appear to make it onto the production version, and even though this particular test car had them covered with a black wrap, their shapes can still be made out from underneath it.
The Q8's attire looks more tailored on the elegant side rather than the sporty one, which makes double sense considering this is a). an SUV and b). the brand's range topper. From what we can see here, we'd say the Q8's overall aspect is more similar to that of a Porsche
Cayenne than a BMW
X6's.
We know from previous spy shots
that the interior will feature two central displays - one for the infotainment system and one for the climate controls, much like the new Range Rover Velar - as well as a third one for the Audi Virtual Cockpit, replacing the analog instrument cluster (but that won't be a standard feature even on this top-of-the-range model).
The engine selection is what you'd expect from an Audi model this size, ranging from 3.0-liter V6 units to the 4.0-liter V8 TDI
that will power the SQ8 version. A hybrid setup like the one powering the Q8 Sport Concept should be on the cards as well, offering both sporty performances and added efficiency.
The Audi Q8 is slated for a 2018 release, but the date can't get any more precise than that at the moment. It will be built in Slovakia alongside its more utilitarian brother, the Q7, with which it shares its platform (albeit with minor modifications for the Q8).