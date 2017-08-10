autoevolution

2019 Audi Q8 Spotted with Close to No Camo Reveals Q8 Sport Concept Resemblance

10 Aug 2017, 15:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi brought a new Q8-based concept at this year's Geneva Motor Show which it called the Q8 Sport Concept. Everybody knew it was a thinly-veiled preview for the upcoming Q8 flagship coupe SUV, but we were left guessing just how thin that particular veil was.
16 photos
Audi Q8 e-tron quattro ConceptAudi Q8 e-tron quattro ConceptAudi Q8 e-tron quattro Concept2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule2018 Audi Q8 test mule
This image of a virtually camouflage-free Audi Q8 traveling down a highway started making waves on the Internet, originating from an Italian automotive forum called AutoPereri. Unfortunately, whoever it is that snapped the coupe SUV wasn't able to catch the new model from any other angles other than this three-quarter rear view you can see here.

Either that or they're waiting for the highest bidder, who knows? In typical Audi fashion, the Q8 doesn't seem to look too spectacular, being best described as a toned-down version of the Q8 Sport Concept. The taillights spanning the entire width of the car appear to make it onto the production version, and even though this particular test car had them covered with a black wrap, their shapes can still be made out from underneath it.

The Q8's attire looks more tailored on the elegant side rather than the sporty one, which makes double sense considering this is a). an SUV and b). the brand's range topper. From what we can see here, we'd say the Q8's overall aspect is more similar to that of a Porsche Cayenne than a BMW X6's.

We know from previous spy shots that the interior will feature two central displays - one for the infotainment system and one for the climate controls, much like the new Range Rover Velar - as well as a third one for the Audi Virtual Cockpit, replacing the analog instrument cluster (but that won't be a standard feature even on this top-of-the-range model).

The engine selection is what you'd expect from an Audi model this size, ranging from 3.0-liter V6 units to the 4.0-liter V8 TDI that will power the SQ8 version. A hybrid setup like the one powering the Q8 Sport Concept should be on the cards as well, offering both sporty performances and added efficiency.

The Audi Q8 is slated for a 2018 release, but the date can't get any more precise than that at the moment. It will be built in Slovakia alongside its more utilitarian brother, the Q7, with which it shares its platform (albeit with minor modifications for the Q8).
2019 Audi Q8 Audi Q8 Audi q8 spyshot coupe SUV
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance