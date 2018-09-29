autoevolution
 

2019 Audi Q3 Videos Show Turbo Blue, Pulse Orange and Chronos Grey Paint

29 Sep 2018, 19:17 UTC
by author pic
The new Audi Q3 might be the Aston Martin of small premium SUVs - so good to look at that nothing else matters. And, surprisingly for a German car, the color choices are also quite bold.
Following the European launch of the model, Audi released a ton of B-roll videos. We're less inclined to examine all the tech, though it is some of the best in the segment, and are more interested in the look of the thing.

With a high, flat hood, the Q3 looks chunky. Its proportions are also sportier though a slightly lower body and longer wheelbase. However, it's Audi's new metal stamping tech that deserves most of the credit. Without it, the Q3 would have all those razor-sharp futuristic edges.

Three cars stand out from the videos, though others will be available as well. The highlight is Turbo Blue, which you'll spot from a mile away. Orange is another color popular with SUV buyers, but Audi chose the non-metallic route, and it looks a bit like a Lambo or a 911 GT3. Thirdly, we have Chronos Grey, still very cool, but less attention-grabbing.

You can add some color accents to the interior as well, thanks to Alcantara inserts. Speaking of which, that has to be the best cabin in the segment right now. It comes standard with a digital dash, though you obviously have to pay extra for navigation. Audi should get an award for putting the infotainment below the air vents. It's not in your line of sight, but getting cold air blown into your knee is a horrible experience.

Most of the test cars in these videos come with an engine nobody will buy, the "45 TFSI". It's a 2-liter turbo with the same 230 HP as a Golf GTI. The least powerful units with 150 HP (35 TFSI and 35 TDI) sound perfect for the job.

