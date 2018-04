2019 Audi Q3 Interior Features Virtual Cockpit And Touchscreen Infotainment

TDI

Confirmed to go into production in the second half of 2018 in Hungary, the second-generation Audi Q3 will arrive in the United States for the 2019 model year. And from this set of reader-submitted spy photos from Autokult.pl , the German automaker appears to have put in the effort to make the cabin feel more luxurious.The highlights are the all-digital Virtual Cockpit and large-diameter infotainment system, but there’s more than meets the eye on this occasion. Audi, which is known for being cheeseparing with in-car connectivity, built this near-production prototype of the Q3 with an USB port for smartphone/tablet charging and an AUX IN jack.Underpinned by the MQB modular platform, the 2019 Audi Q3 will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Coming as standard with front-wheel-drive and available with quattro as an option, the Q3 will rely on a peppy turbocharged engine in its most spartan configuration.The 2.0-liter TFSI andwill be joined by the 2.5-liter turbocharged straight-five in range-topping RS flavor, and there’s a case to be made for some sort of hybridization as well. An all-electric model isn’t likely to happen because the MQB's electric potential is oboslete now that the MEB platform is ready to roll out.A compact crossover that can be described as a jacked-up A3, the 2019 Audi Q3 will borrow driver-assistive and active safety features from the all-new A8, A7, and A6. It remains to be seen if Level 3 self-driving technology will be made available at launch, though the A8 full-size sedan is a better application for it than the Q3.The Q3 starts at 29,350 euros in Germany for the 1.4 TFSI with the six-speed manual. At the other part of the spectrum, the 2.0 TFSI quattro with the seven-speed S tronic transmission is 42,850 euros in both Sport and Design configurations. And yes, the RS Q3 is even more than that.