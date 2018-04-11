2019 Audi Q3 Interior Features Virtual Cockpit And Touchscreen Infotainment

The Q5 is all-new, the Q7 is relatively new, and this gets us to the Q3. Audi released the luxury crossover SUV in 2011, and since then, minor improvements have been made to keep the little fellow fresh as a daisy. But facelifts and upgrades can only go so far, which is why the time is high for a redesign from the ground up.
Confirmed to go into production in the second half of 2018 in Hungary, the second-generation Audi Q3 will arrive in the United States for the 2019 model year. And from this set of reader-submitted spy photos from Autokult.pl, the German automaker appears to have put in the effort to make the cabin feel more luxurious.
The highlights are the all-digital Virtual Cockpit and large-diameter infotainment system, but there’s more than meets the eye on this occasion. Audi, which is known for being cheeseparing with in-car connectivity, built this near-production prototype of the Q3 with an USB port for smartphone/tablet charging and an AUX IN jack.
Underpinned by the MQB modular platform, the 2019 Audi Q3 will be offered with both manual and automatic transmissions. Coming as standard with front-wheel-drive and available with quattro as an option, the Q3 will rely on a peppy turbocharged engine in its most spartan configuration.
The 2.0-liter TFSI and TDI will be joined by the 2.5-liter turbocharged straight-five in range-topping RS flavor, and there’s a case to be made for some sort of hybridization as well. An all-electric model isn’t likely to happen because the MQB's electric potential is oboslete now that the MEB platform is ready to roll out.
A compact crossover that can be described as a jacked-up A3, the 2019 Audi Q3 will borrow driver-assistive and active safety features from the all-new A8, A7, and A6. It remains to be seen if Level 3 self-driving technology will be made available at launch, though the A8 full-size sedan is a better application for it than the Q3.
The Q3 starts at 29,350 euros in Germany for the 1.4 TFSI with the six-speed manual. At the other part of the spectrum, the 2.0 TFSI quattro with the seven-speed S tronic transmission is 42,850 euros in both Sport and Design configurations. And yes, the RS Q3 is even more than that.
