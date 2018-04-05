2019 Audi Q3 Interior Revealed by Latest Spyshots, Could Be the SQ3

The Audi Q3 will finally be allowed to transition to the more technologically advanced MQB platform. This year, the all-new generation of the CUV will debut with a barrage of features that will instantly date the older model, such as the stuff revealed by our latest spyshots.

14 photos



We think this could be the SQ3 model, getting ready to compete with whatever BMW and AMG have cooking in the mild performance segment. The front bumper has much more aggressive intake design.



If it's not the SQ3, then we're dealing with the Q3 S-Line. But what's the point of developing the body kit before the under-the-hood spiciness? "If this is an S model, which doesn't it have quad exhaust pipes?" we hear you ask. Well, you might remember that the SQ5 also came out without such a feature.



Despite Volkswagen considering a



Regardless, the interior holds as much interest for us as the body kit. Our first good look at the 2019 Q3 reveals a Virtual Cockpit system with a sizable screen.



Unlike in the TT, A3 or A4, the center screen doesn't come out of the dash. Instead, we see a significant display between the climate control system and the air vents. This looks at the size and shape of the 9.2-inch monitor offered by the VW Group (such as the Columbus in Skodas).



We don't mind that the Q3 has good old-fashioned buttons of high quality instead of the "take your eyes off the road and use the touchscreen" approach adopted by other companies.



Expect the all-new second-generation Q3 to debut this fall at the Paris Motor Show and roll off the Hungarian assembly line a bit after that. We've seen the Q3 before, but never like this. The latest images show not only the crucial interior changes but also a brand new body kit.We think this could be the SQ3 model, getting ready to compete with whatever BMW andhave cooking in the mild performance segment. The front bumper has much more aggressive intake design.If it's not the SQ3, then we're dealing with the Q3 S-Line. But what's the point of developing the body kit before the under-the-hood spiciness? "If this is an S model, which doesn't it have quad exhaust pipes?" we hear you ask. Well, you might remember that the SQ5 also came out without such a feature.Despite Volkswagen considering a 2.5-liter for its Tiguan R , the SQ3 is likely to adopt a 2-liter mill, as Audi has done quite a bit of downsizing recently. There's also the possibility of hybrid technology like we saw in the Q8 Sport concept of last year. Regardless, the interior holds as much interest for us as the body kit. Our first good look at the 2019 Q3 reveals a Virtual Cockpit system with a sizable screen.Unlike in the TT, A3 or A4, the center screen doesn't come out of the dash. Instead, we see a significant display between the climate control system and the air vents. This looks at the size and shape of the 9.2-inch monitor offered by the VW Group (such as the Columbus in Skodas).We don't mind that the Q3 has good old-fashioned buttons of high quality instead of the "take your eyes off the road and use the touchscreen" approach adopted by other companies.Expect the all-new second-generation Q3 to debut this fall at the Paris Motor Show and roll off the Hungarian assembly line a bit after that.