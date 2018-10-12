autoevolution
2019 Audi A8 Raising Suspension Safety System Is Back in Focus

12 Oct 2018
We don't know about you guys, but there was one video last year that got on my nerves. It was a demonstration of the safety systems on the all-new 2018/2019 Audi A8 that dominated every related section.
The copy of the official Audi clip that was posted by Youcar got over 11 million views on YouTube, which means it's one of the most watched car-related videos of 2017. We took the liberty of adding it to this story but know that there's another copy which has 3 million views as well.

The gist of the technology is this: the new A8 has air suspension, and when sensors detect you're about to be T-boned, that side of the car goes up.

Side impacts are still among the most dangerous because there's just not enough metal between the human and the car that "wants" to hit him. But the bottom of the car is much stronger than the door, so Audi decided to use it as extra crash protection.

In any case, the technology that got so much attention in 2017 is back in focus. Audi brought the same yellow boxes and perspex barrier for the U.S. debut of the new A8. It's pretty cool stuff, but as usual, some tech can't be offered, such as the laser headlights.

The $83,800 Audi A8 is also V6-only, equipped with a 3.0 TFSI turbo making 335-hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, sent out through an 8-speed auto to the quattro AWD system. Meanwhile, the European model from last year was a W12. By next year, the A8 should also be available with the 460 horsepower, 486 lb-ft 4-liter V8 as well as a plug-in hybrid system.

With the right options, even this V6 model can cost you over $100,000. These include the Executive Rear Seat Comfort package ($7,550) which includes a full-length center console, a smart remote and folding tables. Also, there's the Luxury Package for $4,250 and the Executive pack for $4,150.

