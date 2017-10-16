autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A7 Sportback Debuts On October 19, Teaser Reveals Familiar Silhouette

16 Oct 2017, 13:47 UTC
by
Under the hashtag #anticipate, Audi raises the hype surrounding the all-new A7 Sportback by confirming the world premiere of the fastback sedan. On October 19, the four-ringed automaker confirmed that it'd pull the wraps off the newcomer.
A mid-size model that’s expected to share its underpinnings with the next-generation A6, the A7 is definitely up for an overhaul. In production since 2010 and previewed by the Sportback Concept in 2009, there’s no denying the time has come for Audi to reinvent its best-looking sedan yet. And in a similar vein to the fourth-generation A8, it will bristle with technology.

Expected to go into production in early 2018 and confirmed to arrive in the U.S. for the 2019 model year, the second-generation A7 looks somewhat familiar in the teaser uploaded by Audi on Twitter. When compared to the leaked scale model of the A7, the resemblance is uncanny, and unsurprisingly, the A8 serves as the biggest stylistic influence on the MLB Evo-based model.

Speaking of the platform, the MLB Evo accommodates longitudinal engines that range from four-cylinder mills to the 6.0-liter W12 in the Bentley Bentayga. In this application, however, 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter engines are in the offing. For the S7, a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with at least 450 horsepower is expected, whereas the RS7 is rumored to get a mild-hybrid 4.0-liter V8.

While the outside is not a secret anymore, the interior design of the 2019 Audi A7 will be a mélange of the A8 and A4, with a dash of Q5 and Q7 on the sides. Several fingerprint-prone touchscreens will lie around the place, and the cabin’s design will likely trickle down to the next generation of the Audi A6.

Auto-parking and OLED lightning are all but confirmed, as is the Level 3 autonomous driving system introduced by the A8. If equipped with it, the A7 is capable of self-driving at speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h), which is a step in the right direction. More to the point, toward the coveted Level 5 standard.

