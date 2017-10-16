2019 Audi A7 Sportback Debuts On October 19, Teaser Reveals Familiar Silhouette

More on this:

1 Audi Plans To Kill Off V10 And W12 Engines, PPE Platform Comes Into Focus

2 Is the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon Having a Slice of the Audi A5 Sportback's Pie?

3 Spyshots: 2018 Audi A1 With S Line Body Kit Previews S1 Version

4 Former Ford Head of Design Says German Cars Lack Cultural Identity

5 Spyshots: 2019 Audi Q3 Borrows Grille and Headlights from e-tron quattro Concept