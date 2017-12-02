2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing

The 2019 A6 sedan is the last of the all-new four-door models that Audi has to develop, as the A4, A7 and A8 are all here. We caught up to a prototype in the late stages of development as it was testing near the arctic circle.

The A6 firmly occupies the middle of the Audi sedan range. As such it competes with the



Despite the camouflage, it's easy to make out the design of the car. The headlights look like a more angular version of the current version. The grille, meanwhile, seems sporty, a bit like the RS3 sedan. This probably means an S-Line body kit has been fitted to this prototype.



Looking around the back, we notice that the 2019 A6 has similar taillights to the flagship A8, with multiple horizontal bars. What you think is a couple of flat exhaust pipes may be just trim pieces. Even the SQ7 V8 performance SUV has some of those, but we have seen the 2019 S6 before, and this isn't it.



Because the A6, A7, and A8 were developed together, the engines are going to be the same. We still can't remember all the stupid names they came up with. But the engine you probably want is a 3.0 TDI with 218 or 286 HP . Because the next A6 will be slightly lighter, you should also be able to make due with the 2.0 TFSI.



