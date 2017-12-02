autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing

2 Dec 2017, 17:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The 2019 A6 sedan is the last of the all-new four-door models that Audi has to develop, as the A4, A7 and A8 are all here. We caught up to a prototype in the late stages of development as it was testing near the arctic circle.
16 photos
2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing2019 Audi A6 Gets Production LED Headlights for Winter Testing
Despite having all-new LED headlights, the 2019 Audi A6 still needs accessory lights on the roof. It gets really dark up there this time of year!

The A6 firmly occupies the middle of the Audi sedan range. As such it competes with the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class. We've heard only good things about those two, so this quattro competitor needs to bring its A-game.

Despite the camouflage, it's easy to make out the design of the car. The headlights look like a more angular version of the current version. The grille, meanwhile, seems sporty, a bit like the RS3 sedan. This probably means an S-Line body kit has been fitted to this prototype.

Looking around the back, we notice that the 2019 A6 has similar taillights to the flagship A8, with multiple horizontal bars. What you think is a couple of flat exhaust pipes may be just trim pieces. Even the SQ7 V8 performance SUV has some of those, but we have seen the 2019 S6 before, and this isn't it.

Because the A6, A7, and A8 were developed together, the engines are going to be the same. We still can't remember all the stupid names they came up with. But the engine you probably want is a 3.0 TDI with 218 or 286 HP. Because the next A6 will be slightly lighter, you should also be able to make due with the 2.0 TFSI.

All powertrains should take advantage of the new 48-volt electric architecture, which Audi says saves about half a liter of fuel per 100 km. It will be interesting to see what kind of gearbox they use though. Typically, the company installs the 8-speed auto when there's a lot of torque. But the A7 gets a twin-clutch anyway because it feels sportier. Anyway, the range isn't only going to have a couple of systems at launch.
2019 Audi A6 Audi spyshots
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
AUDI models:
AUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAUDI RS3 SportbackAUDI RS3 Sportback CompactAll AUDI models  