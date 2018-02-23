2019 Audi A6 (C8) Gets Its S Line Trim On In New Video Teaser

More on this:

1 Audi to Put an End to Its Predictable Design Approach, Go for (Some) Diversity

2 Spyshots: 2019 Audi A6 Shows Up for Winter Testing Before for Its Imminent Debut

3 2018 Audi A6 Finally Starts Road Testing, Looks Big-Headed

4 Audi US Recalls Around 22,000 Cars for Airbag Issues