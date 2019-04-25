autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A6 Black Edition Makes the British S Line Look Meaner

Starting next month, the Audi A6 gets a visual update on some markets with the launch of the Black Edition, a range of visual modifications meant to enhance the appeal of the model. The extra equipment will be offered as an extension of the S Line and will sell in the UK starting from GBP 44,635.
On the outside, this specification comes with 20-inch V-spoke wheels in matte titanium, replacing the 19-inch variant on the regular A6, black finish for the radiator grille surround, front air intakes, door mirror housings, and rear diffuser and, for the Avant version, roof rails. Additionally, there’s the privacy glass for the rear windows.

At the interior, the model comes equipped with front sport seats in leather and Alcantara, perforated leather multifunction sport steering wheel with dark brushed aluminum inlays.

The only technical modifications the edition brings are the minor tweaks made to the suspension and the upgrade of the LED headlights.

The Black edition of the A6 can be ordered for any of the model’s engine variants, starting with the four-cylinder engines fitted on the 40 TDI and 45 TFSI and ending with the cylinder on the 50 TDI and 55 TFSI.

Aside from the elements that come with the Black Edition and S Line, British customers will also have a choice of other optional packages. Among them the Technology Pack that brings an upgraded version of the MMI Navigation Plus system with Google Earth and voice recognition, a larger 10.1-inch upper screen and the German carmaker’s virtual cockpit.

The launch of the Black Edition of the A6 is just a side step taken by the German carmaker on its road to a heavily revamped portfolio of products that will include electrified cars. The full blow of the new models in the range is expected to be felt starting later this year.
