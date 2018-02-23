autoevolution
 

2019 Audi A6 Avant Interior Revealed: It's a Screen Fiesta!

We've seen the all-new Audi A6 on some occasions already. However, these are our first interior spyshots, and they reveal a cabin that's nearly identical to that of the A7 Sportback.
Honestly, we can't find a single significant difference here. But Mercedes is also putting the same screen configuration in everything from the A-Class to the G-Class, so why rock the boat?

This all-new A6 Avant, together with the sedan, will instantly make the outgoing model feel like it's from another century. Designers have cleaned up all the buttons and replaced them with screens.

The one which will have most older drivers baffled is at the bottom of the dashboard and takes care of climate control and other vehicle settings.

The instrument cluster is also digital, though it's possible that an analog version will be available since the fuel readout and engine temperate are indicated separately. Unless we're mistaken, even the headlights are controlled by a little screen now.

Being based on the same platform as the A7 and A8, the Avant will be a little lighter than before while stepping up its technology game. We're going to see some level of autonomy, laser headlights, rear axle steering and even a perfume dispenser option.

At launch, the engine choices will probably only be of the V6 variety, namely the 286 horsepower A6 50 TDI and possible a less powerful version with around 220 HP. However, the 2.0-liter turbo is the bread and butter of this model, and we're excited to see the first mild-hybrid four-bangers from Audi.

Further down the line, quite a few performance versions are planned. The S6 Avant is already in late testing and will be powered by the same 2.9 TFSI as the RS4/RS5. The RS version of the car will arrive a year later with the 4-liter that's been co-developed with Porsche under its hood.
