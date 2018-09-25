2019 Audi A3 and Q2 on Sale in Germany With Much Smaller Engine Range

The new emissions regulations have hit all VW Group brands pretty hard in Europe, with only about half of the old configurations making it though WLTP and Euro 6d-TEMP. The situation is the worst for older models.

It's the 1.6 TDI , a 4-cylinder diesel making 116 HP . It's now called Q2 30 TDI instead of Q2 1.6 TDI. All the other engines are missing, including the 1.0 TSI and 2.0 TDI. The baby Audi crossover is pretty young, so these have plenty of time to be matched to the new regulations. But the old 1.4 TFSI should be replaced by the 1.5. We're also eagerly awaiting the arrival of the SQ2, which should drop at the Paris Motor Show.



Meanwhile, the A3 is about a year away from being replaced, so the 2019 model year could be its last. Currently, three types of powertrain are listed, the 116 HP 1-liter TFSI and



Remember all the rumors about the 3-door body being discontinued at the launch of the 4th generation? Well, Audi didn't even wait that long and had already pulled the plug. While still available, the A3 Cabriolet is only offered with the 1.5 turbo unit.



We've seen a similar situation over at VW, with the Golf missing its 2-liter TDI units at the moment. While demand for diesel engines is declining, the group still developed a new 2.0 TDI with a 12-volt mild hybrid system which made its debut on the A6 and A7 but will work in longitudinal setups too.



