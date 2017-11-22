2019 Aston Martin Vantage Volante Rendering Looks Spot On

Yesterday, Aston Martin dropped the compact bomb, bringing us the 2019 Vantage. And the introduction of the coupe was only followed by even sweeter news, with the Vantage GTE
racing incarnation of the go-fast machine following swiftly. However, the go-fast oddysey that is the new Vantage isn't over yet, as we're still waiting for Gaydon to introduce the Volante incarnation of the two-seater.
And since the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage Volante has already been spied, we can now talk about the next level. This comes from the rendering above, which is obviously based on the fixed-roof model and appears to be spot on.
The cloth top model has been pictured by digital artist X-Tomi
and it shouldn't take all that long until the British automotive producer delivers the real-world version of the go-fast machine.
The new platform of the 2019 Volante, which is essentially a shorter version of the DB11 Volante's architecture, will allow for the newcomer to deliver impressive driving dynamics for an open-top machine.
We'll remind you that the new Volante is the first Aston Martin to employ an electronically-controlled torque vectoring rear differential.
The tech goodie is used to split the 510 hp delivered by the Mercedes-AMG
-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that plays the front-mid-mounted card. Speaking of which, the eight-speed auto of the Aston sits at the back, allowing for a weight distribution of 50:50.
As with the previous generation of the car, you can expect both roof version to receive more tech goodies further in their life cycles. Of course, we're talking about V12 motivation (the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 of the DB11
is an ideal candidate), but we mustn't forget about the likely six-speed manual transmission option.
Meanwhile, if you're looking to get your hands on the new Volante and you haven't talked to your delaer, you might not like the fact that the British machine is already sold out for its first year.