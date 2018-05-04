2019 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GT4 Look Intent On Winning Races

Unveiled in November 2017, the latest generation of the Vantage is a significant departure from the previous model. Priced at $149,995 and powered by a twin-turbo V8 of Mercedes-AMG origin, the British interloper now has a race-prepped sibling.
Introducing the Vantage GT3, developed in collaboration with British specialist Prodrive for endurance racing. The Vantage in GT4 specification is also in the pipeline, with both cars confirmed to hit the track in 2019. The outgoing GT3 and GT4 are Aston Martin’s most successful racing cars, winning races and leading championships in the GT series around the world for the past 12 years or so.
Both cars rely on a race-modified engine based on the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, with the GT3 drawing heavily on the design logic used in the Vantage GTE (Grand Touring Endurance class, formerly known as GT2). The GT3 and GT4 are developed and manufactured at the AMR facility in Banbury.
“I expect the new GT3 and GT4 to be just as competitive as the cars they are replacing and to remain so for a similar period of time,” declared John Gaw, managing director of Aston Martin Racing. “This year we have already proved that with the Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3’s successes in the British GT Championship. That longevity is something that separates us from other manufacturers.”
In total, 42 examples of the V12-powered Vantage GT3 were built, and of those 37 were sold. Three British GT Championship titles (2013, 2015, 2016), the 2017 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup ProAM title, and the Blancpain GT Asian Series is where the car shined brightest. The Vantage GT4, on the other hand, was built in 124 examples and won races in the British GT Championship (2014, 2015), as well as the North European GT4 ProAM title in 2016.
On that note, the Vantage GTE (pictured in the gallery) will debut this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps round of the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship. The Vantage GTE was developed in parallel with the road-going Vantage over the past 18 months.
NEWS: Aston Martin is to introduce a new generation of competitive Aston Martin Vantage GT3 and GT4 race cars to customer teams in 2019, based on the critically-acclaimed next generation Vantage road car and GTE version.— Aston Martin (@astonmartin) May 4, 2018
