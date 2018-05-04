autoevolution
 

2019 Aston Martin Vantage GT3, GT4 Look Intent On Winning Races

4 May 2018, 10:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
Unveiled in November 2017, the latest generation of the Vantage is a significant departure from the previous model. Priced at $149,995 and powered by a twin-turbo V8 of Mercedes-AMG origin, the British interloper now has a race-prepped sibling.
9 photos
Aston Martin Vantage GTEAston Martin Vantage GTEAston Martin Vantage GTEAston Martin Vantage GTEAston Martin Vantage GTEAston Martin Vantage GTEAston Martin Vantage GTE
Introducing the Vantage GT3, developed in collaboration with British specialist Prodrive for endurance racing. The Vantage in GT4 specification is also in the pipeline, with both cars confirmed to hit the track in 2019. The outgoing GT3 and GT4 are Aston Martin’s most successful racing cars, winning races and leading championships in the GT series around the world for the past 12 years or so.

Both cars rely on a race-modified engine based on the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, with the GT3 drawing heavily on the design logic used in the Vantage GTE (Grand Touring Endurance class, formerly known as GT2). The GT3 and GT4 are developed and manufactured at the AMR facility in Banbury.

“I expect the new GT3 and GT4 to be just as competitive as the cars they are replacing and to remain so for a similar period of time,” declared John Gaw, managing director of Aston Martin Racing. “This year we have already proved that with the Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT3’s successes in the British GT Championship. That longevity is something that separates us from other manufacturers.”

In total, 42 examples of the V12-powered Vantage GT3 were built, and of those 37 were sold. Three British GT Championship titles (2013, 2015, 2016), the 2017 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup ProAM title, and the Blancpain GT Asian Series is where the car shined brightest. The Vantage GT4, on the other hand, was built in 124 examples and won races in the British GT Championship (2014, 2015), as well as the North European GT4 ProAM title in 2016.

On that note, the Vantage GTE (pictured in the gallery) will debut this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps round of the 2018-19 World Endurance Championship. The Vantage GTE was developed in parallel with the road-going Vantage over the past 18 months.

2019 Aston Martin Vantage GT3 teaser 2019 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 design aston martin vantage v8 aston martin
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN VantageASTON MARTIN Vantage CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 