2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Looks Almost Ready For Production

“Aston Martin sees itself as a future leader in the development of zero emission technologies, and I am delighted that St Athan will be our ‘Home of Electrification’ for both the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands,” said chief executive officer Andy Palmer. What doesn’t look too great is the quad-exhaust system, which doesn’t feature the production-ready tailpipes and surrounds. But given time, the British automaker will sort those out.Revealed in June 2018 , the Rapide in Aston Martin Racing flavor is priced at €229,950 in Germany. The supersedan has 603 PS (595 horsepower) and 630 Nm (465 pound-feet) on tap, coming courtesy of the 5.9-liter V12 from the DB9.For some reason or other, Aston Martin won’t sell the Rapide AMR in China and Russia. Adding insult to injury, the twelve-cylinder engine develops 588 PS (580 horsepower) in markets outside of Europe. But wait, there’s more bad news!Back in March 2017 , the British automaker announced at the Geneva Motor Show that the Rapide AMR is the world’s fastest sedan. Aston Martin quoted 210 miles per hour at the time, but guess what? 205 miles per hour is all this four-seat land missile can do.Regardless of Aston Martin failing to keep its promise, the Rapide AMR is an idea faster than the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. The American brute hits 204 miles per hour on full song, and to make matters worse for the British interloper, it’s much cheaper. 210 examples will ever be manufactured, featuring carbon-ceramic brakes and 21-inch wheels wrapped in high-performance rubber.The AMR won’t be the last hurrah of the Rapide because there’s an electric powertrain in the works for 2019. Baptized Rapid E , the final incarnation of the luxed-up sports sedan will be manufactured at St Athan in South Wales, the plant where the DBX Concept-inspired crossover utility vehicle will also be made.“Aston Martin sees itself as a future leader in the development of zero emission technologies, and I am delighted that St Athan will be our ‘Home of Electrification’ for both the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands,” said chief executive officer Andy Palmer.