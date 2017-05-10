autoevolution

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Successor Rendered With Giulia Quadrifoglio’s Face

 
10 May 2017, 10:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In 2015, Alfa Romeo surprised the world with the Giulia rear-wheel-drive compact executive sedan. Then came the high-riding version of the Giorgio platform, bearing the name of Stelvio as a tribute to one of the greatest driving roads in Europe.
A second sport utility vehicle is in the pipeline, but the bigger question is, what’s gonna happen to the lesser, older models in the Italian marque’s lineup? As per Alfa Romeo’s future product plan, the subcompact-sized MiTo won’t get a successor because the brand isn’t interested in that particular segment anymore.

The Giulietta, meanwhile, has a replacement incoming. The 100-plus YO company is expected to bring forth the long-awaited model sometime in 2018 for the 2019 model year, but head honcho Reid Bigland can’t confirm this intel.

Speaking only recently to the motoring media, the CEO of Alfa Romeo made it clear that the Giulietta compact hatchback is, in layman’s terms, worlds apart from the Giulia and Stelvio. Mr. B. further disclosed that the automaker has changed its focus from Europe to North America and Asia, a strategy that led many to believe that Alfa Romeo won’t go forward with its original plan.

Regarding the latter, the Milanese outfit promised to completely revitalize its lineup by mid-2020, representing a two-year delay compared to the initial arrangement. What’s more, Alfa Romeo hasn’t said a thing on the subject of phasing out the Giulietta’s replacement from the plan. And as the BMW 1er prepares to transition to FWD, Alfa Romeo be very foolish not to use this opportunity to beat the Bavarian juggernaut at its own game.

The feeling is mutual with Hungarian pixel artist X-Tomi Design, whose rendering of the Giulietta’s successor is bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful. Especially with the Quadrifoglio logo on the front fenders and the Giulia Q’s superb wheels, the speculative rendering ticks all the right boxes from this Alfisti’s point of view.

With the Giorgio platform designed to be modular from the get-go, it’s pretty obvious what sort of underpinnings Alfa Romeo will be using to make the Giulietta’s replacement happen. And oh, how lovely it would be if the said model would be available in full-on Quadrifoglio flavor.
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta rendering Alfa Romeo Giulietta hatchback Alfa Romeo RWD
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our ALFA ROMEO Testdrives:

ALFA ROMEO Giulietta 1750 TBi Quadrifoglio Verde 64
ALFA ROMEO 159 67
ALFA ROMEO MiTo 63