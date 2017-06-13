autoevolution

2018 Yamaha WR450F and WR250F EndoroGP Special Editions Revealed

 
Apart from the new YZ450F with smartphone connectivity, Yamaha added two more bikes to its 2018 off-road lineup. The new models belong to the enduro class and come as special edition WR450F and WR250F EndoroGP machines.
The specially developed enduro race motorcycles are inspired by the Outsiders Yamaha Official Enduro Team factory model that took Loic Larrieu to 3rd overall in the 2016 E2 World Enduro Championship and gained an EnduroGP class victory at the 2017 EnduroGP of Italy.

Based on Yamaha's WRF production bikes, the new WR450F EnduroGP & WR250F EnduroGP come with a range of exclusive features as standard, and are aimed at closed circuit enduro riders who are looking for added performance, style, and exclusivity.

One of such features is an Akrapovic slip-on muffler that enhances the engine character while also gives it a deep and gutsy sound. The ECU mapping has also been modified to optimize the engine’s performance with the added exhaust. An optional Power Tuner is available for further customization. This easy to use plug-in device enables riders to adjust ignition and fuelling mapping to suit different track and weather conditions.

The two bikes are also fitted with Outsiders Yamaha Official Enduro Team inspired factory graphics on the shrouds, fenders, side panels, front plate, swingarm, and forks.

To increase protection from flying debris, the WR450F and WR250F EnduroGP come with Acerbis Tri-fit handguards featuring a multi-functioning design that enables riders to use them in open or closed wraparound positions.

Other features include AOS front forks, monocross link-type rear suspension, switchless electric start, top mounted airbox with quickly removable filter, and wide ratio transmission with enduro clutch.

The WR450F EnduroGP and WR250F EnduroGP will be available at Yamaha dealers in August 2017. You should contact your local distributor for country specific information and pricing if you're interested in one of the two models.
