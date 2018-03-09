2018 World Car Awards Announces Top Three Finalists

autoevolution
Taking advantage of the Geneva Motor Show currently underway in Switzerland, the organizers of the World Car Awards announced the shortlist of finalists for this year’s top automotive prize.
The winner will be announced during the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) that kicks off on March 28, with the jurors having to select one model from three finalists: the Mazda CX-5, the Range Rover Velar, and the Volvo XC60.

In January, the list of finalists for the awards included in all ten nameplates, but seven of them were kicked out along the way. Alfa Romeo Giulia, BMW X3, Kia Stinger, Land Rover Discovery, Nissan LEAF, Toyota Camry and Volkswagen T-Roc have all lost the chance of being crowned kings of the automotive world this year.

The Volvo XC60 and the Range Rover Velar both have equal chances of going home with two awards, as both have been nominated, together with the Lexus LC 500, for the World Car Design of the Year as well.

Earlier this week, Europe selected its car of the year, the Volvo XC40. Should the XC60 win one of the titles it is now fighting for, the Swedish manufacturer would have, for the first time in history, two of its models at the top of public perception.

Last year’s winner was the Jaguar F-Pace, with the runner-up being the Audi Q5.

The World Car Awards are handed after a jury of 82 automotive journalists after they evaluate the cars. The World Car Awards doesn't take into account any sales figures or any other measurable aspect of the automotive industry, but only personal impressions of the jurors.

“Our community of experts connects, influences and ultimately tells the stories of the cars, their technologies and their role in our world. This important connection is also how we seek to drive innovation,” the organizers say in a press statement.
