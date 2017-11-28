2018 Volvo XC90 T8 Plug-in Hybrid Gets Battery Upgrade and Range Boost

The XC90 SUV marked the resurgence of the Swedish brand back in 2016 when it made its debut, and what a comeback it's been. There were no new models from Volvo for more than five years before the XC90, but now we've had four in under two years with more to come.

4 photos



And yet it worked. That might have been down to the new SUV coming with a 400 hp version, despite the limited number of cylinders and tiny displacement. The T8 mates a turbocharged 320 hp gasoline engine to an electric drive unit for the combined total of 400 hp, making it the most powerful option in the lineup, but also the most frugal one.



For its third model year, the plug-in hybrid



The Volvo SUVs using this engine configuration sold under the 2018 model year will be able to travel for 19 miles on pure electric power, which is roughly a 30 percent increase over the previous 14 miles, with just 1.2 kWh added to the battery capacity.



According to



These changes are unlikely to show in the way the Volvo XC90 T8, the most expensive version of the SUV, will sell in the U.S., but it's nice to see the manufacturer bring improvements to the vehicle without any pressure to do so. The only condition is that it doesn't reflect in the XC90's price as well. Some companies need a few years to get their mojo back, but Volvo did it with its first try. The XC90 was a success, and that's despite opting to offer only four-cylinder two-liter engines throughout its entire range. For a seven-seat four-by-four with premium claims, that was quite a bold decision.And yet it worked. That might have been down to the newcoming with a 400 hp version, despite the limited number of cylinders and tiny displacement. The T8 mates a turbocharged 320 hp gasoline engine to an electric drive unit for the combined total of 400 hp, making it the most powerful option in the lineup, but also the most frugal one.For its third model year, the plug-in hybrid XC90 gets a slight buff to its battery, bringing its total capacity up from 9.2 kWh to 10.4 kWh. That won't make the SUV a direct competitor for the Tesla Model X or anything, but it does make a considerable difference to its maximum battery-powered range.The Volvo SUVs using this engine configuration sold under the 2018 model year will be able to travel for 19 miles on pure electric power, which is roughly a 30 percent increase over the previous 14 miles, with just 1.2 kWh added to the battery capacity.According to Green Car Reports , this will also have an impact on the Volvo XC90 T8 's fuel efficiency rating. Right now, the SUV has a 54 MPGe efficiency and a 25 mpg combined fuel consumption. The 2018 MY will boost those numbers to 62 MPGe and 27 mpg combined.These changes are unlikely to show in the way the Volvo XC90 T8, the most expensive version of the SUV, will sell in the U.S., but it's nice to see the manufacturer bring improvements to the vehicle without any pressure to do so. The only condition is that it doesn't reflect in the XC90's price as well.