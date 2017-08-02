autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Virtus Photographed Undisguised, Will Replace Polo Sedan

2 Aug 2017, 9:14 UTC ·
Brazil is the lucky recipient of the first sedan built on the MQB A0 platform. It's called the Virtus and will replace the aging Polo 4-door.
Ahead of its debut later this year, the 2018 Virtus has been photographed completely undisguised by Motor1 Brazil. As you'd expect from Volkswagen, it's not the most boldly styled car ever made, but it will still stand out in its class.

From the front, the Virtus seems very similar to the Polo. In fact, the only significant difference is that the area around the fog lights has been changed to look like a big air intake. We think it's an improvement - less fussy. Also, the headlight graphics aren't the same as either the base halogen system for the 2018 Polo or the LED one.

But before we put you to sleep with boring details, let's take a look at the rear. It's a very sleek design that highlights the wider track and longer wheelbase of the new Polo. The taillights resemble those of the cheap Passat Trendline, which is no bad thing. For a touch of class, they've added a large chrome strip at the bottom of the bumper that tapers at the ends to suggest mufflers that aren't actually there. The Polo R-Line does a similar trick, so we shouldn't be surprised.

A picture of the interior is also available and reveals the same digital dashboard as in the Polo hatchback. However, a few things have been stripped away. For example, the steering wheel is the same as the old Polo (facelift), there are no dials for the air vents, no USB ports and we don't see the cruise control stalk either.

Reports about the engine options are kind of split. Some say that the 1.0 TSI 105 will combine with the 1.6 MPI 120 to form a full range, while our latest source claims the 1.0 TSI will actually make a whopping 128 horsepower and will be matched to a Tiptronic 6-speed automatic as standard.
