2018 Volkswagen Polo Spied Without Any Camouflage, Looks Like A Shrunken Golf

Volkswagen
’s all-new Polo
will soon enter production, and the final development prototypes have been spotted while driving on public roads.
Just like the Polo models that were spied before these two
featured in the gallery, there is no camouflage on the body. Not all parts seen will enter production in this form, as some components still have some tape on them. Other than that, this is the 2018 Polo
that you will see in showrooms this fall.
The German automaker has scheduled the sixth generation Polo to enter production this June
, so you will not have to wait that long to see how it will look in its finalized version. Evidently, we do not expect too many different things from the two exhibits shown in the photo gallery.
If you look closely, you will notice that the black 2018 Polo comes with halogen headlamps, while the red one has a LED daytime running light strip integrated into the units, which also have a black background and a more advanced configuration overall.
You can assume that the red Polo in the gallery is a higher spec model, which will probably cost more than an entry-level Golf
. The sides of the two cars do not bring any major surprises, bur the rear still hides the graphics of the new taillights.
Both models share a distinctive chrome-look strip in the lower part of the bumper. A similar ornament links the headlights through the front grille, but the more affordable version has it blacked-out.
You can tell that the black Polo is cheaper than its red sibling because it has steel wheels with hubcaps and no LEDs in its headlights. The differences presented above will be the tell-tale signs that will help you differentiate a cheaper version from a higher-spec model, if you feel like doing that.
We do not have any pictures of the interior yet, but it should be something similar to what Volkswagen has shown on the Golf 7.5, but without the fancy gesture control
system, and possibly with smaller screens.