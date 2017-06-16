autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Polo R-Line and Polo GTI Leaked, Look Better Than Expected

16 Jun 2017, 8:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The all-new VW Polo will be revealed at an event in Berlin later today. But a couple of photos have leaked online, showing the R-Line and GTI versions of the 5-door.
2 photos
2018 Polo R-Line
The Russian website Wheelsage is the source of these two images. What's surprising is that the R-Line body kit doesn't try to copy the design of the Golf R, instead adopting the GTI's styling cues - grille fog lights, chin spoiler, trunk wing and so on.

This is by no means the greatest supermini ever designed. We only have to look at the new SEAT Ibiza to see where the German could have taken their lines. However, the 2017 Polo is less of a classless act and more of a masculine statement.

No new information has been made available yet, but we know quite a lot already. The Polo is based on the same MQB A0 platform as the Ibiza and upcoming T-Roc crossover. Emphasis has been placed on offering more than the usual cargo and passenger space of a typical B-segment car.

So the body is 4,053 mm (+81 mm) in length, 1,851 mm (+69 mm) in width and 1,446 mm (-97 mm) in height. Most would consider the 2,564 mm (+94 mm) wheelbase to be the biggest change.

A range of familiar but economical engines will be offered. As with the Ford Fiesta, an emphasis will be placed on the 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbo mill that produces up to 115 PS. However, there's also going to be a 1.5 TSI Evo available.

From what we understand, Volkswagen has stopped development of the 1.5 TDI engine, so you're only going to get a 1.6 TDI carry-over until diesels are discontinued completely. The BlueMotion will use a 1.0 TSI with a mild hybrid setup.

It's difficult not to get excited about the Polo GTI. We were the first to suggest that it will adopt a 2.0-liter turbo engine, as development of the current 1.8 TSI powerplant has been stopped across all VW Group brands. Later today, we're going to find out just how fast a 200 horsepower pocket rocket can be, though we suspect it will come very close to the 6.5-second sprint time of the Golf.
2018 Volkswagen Polo Volkswagen Polo 2018 Polo GTI Volkswagen mqb a0 polo r-line leak
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show