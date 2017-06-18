autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Polo Isn’t Coming To The U.S.

18 Jun 2017, 14:09 UTC ·
by
Introduced in 1975, the Polo is an all-star model of the biggest German automaker of them all. Bearing in mind Volkswagen built its reputation in the United States on affordable and well-built cars (i.e. Beetle), it’s rather funny that the Polo is a forbidden fruit in this particular part of the world.
Now in its sixth generation, the subcompact hatchback is larger than ever before, blurring the line between its segment and the compact-sized Golf. Almost as large as the fourth-generation Golf from the late 1990s, the Polo Mk6 could’ve been an interesting addition to Volkswagen’s U.S. lineup.

But in the view of Juergen Stackmann, profit margin is of the essence here. Speaking to Automotive News, Volkswagen’s head of global sales had the following thing to say: "It doesn't make too much sense for us to bring a car like this, which has the substance of a class higher, into a segment that is so price driven in America.” Reading between the lines, the Polo isn’t lucrative for Volkswagen Group of America, especially not against the likes of the Kia Rio hatchback, Toyota Yaris, Honda Fit, Chevrolet Sonic, and the Ford Fiesta.

Alas, the Golf soldiers on as the entry-level hatchback in the United States, with prices starting from $19,895. The Golf-derived Jetta sedan, by comparison, is priced from $17,895. At the other end of the spectrum, the Volkswagen Touareg mid-size sport utility vehicle retails from $49,495.

Along with the regular variants of the Polo Mk6, the United States is also missing out on the GTI. Propelled by a 2.0-liter TSI from the old Golf GTI, the hot hatchback brags with 200 PS (197 horsepower) and a DSG.

Juergen told the cited publication that the plan for the North American market is simple: SUVs. And when you think about it, this is the safest way for the brand to gain additional market share. One such high-riding vehicle will be the Volkswagen T-Roc, a crossover that will duke it out with the likes of the Madza CX-3 and Buick Encore.
