2018 Volkswagen Polo Gets Side-by-Side Comparison With Old Model

The Polo is one of Volkswagen's Top 5 most popular cars of all time, but over in South Africa, it's the best-selling car overall. So this comparative review pays extra-special attention to the differences between the all-new 2018 model and last year's version.

3 photos



As you might have heard already, the Polo is all-new from the ground up, built on the



The new hatchback is massively wider, a bit longer and slightly lower than the outgoing model. Seeing the two side-by-side lets us examine how Volkswagen evolved the design from one generation to the next.



The headlights, for example, are now longer and sleeker, while the air intakes have a more elaborate design. Of course, the comparison is made unfair by the equipment levels: Highline for the 2018 and Comfortline for the 2017 model.



With many people complaining about flat design, Volkswagen completely changed the Polo's interior. Highlights include colors for the dashboard, infotainment that's angled towards the driver and the digital instrument panel.



The review makes a point about all the smart features that increase the price of the Polo substantially. These include active safety systems borrowed from the larger Golf, the automatic climate control, sound system and even airbags. Of course, the old Polo was also very expensive when it came out nearly a decade ago, so give it time.



Overall, the new platform has given the



But if we're honest here, we would have liked to see more 4-cylinder engines and steel rear brakes (yes, it has drums).



