2018 Volkswagen Amarok V6 3.0 TDI Tows 42.9 Tons Worth of Tram

Even though it’s not on sale in the world’s largest market for pickup trucks, the Amarok is a no-nonsense workhorse that isn’t afraid of getting down to business. In addition to the capable chassis, the Amarok also features one of the most powerful engines in the segment, coming in the guise of the 258-PS 3.0 TDI V6 10 photos



The promo video was filmed in Debrecen, the second largest city in Hungary after the capital of Budapest. It’s hard to understand what VW will gain from this promo from a commercial standpoint, but from the point of view of marketing, pulling a tram with the combined weight of more than 18 Amarok V6 models fits the bill.



Over in Volkswagen’s home market of Germany, the Amarok with the range-topping engine starts at €51,384 for the Highline trim level and €58,072 for the Aventura. Coming as standard with 4Motion four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Amarok in these two grades blurs the line between an honest-to-God work truck and lifestyle-oriented vehicle intended for adventurers.



Even though the Amarok isn’t available in the United States, the peeps at Volkswagen are expected to bring the



If the Atlas Tanoak morphs from concept to production reality, Volkswagen will market it against the likes of the Honda Ridgeline. Hyundai is also working on a



