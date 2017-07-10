autoevolution

2018 TVR Griffith Detailed By Head Honcho Les Edgar

It’s been nearly four years since a financially troubled TVR was acquired by a consortium of businessmen headed by Led Edgar. With the first all-new TVR scheduled to debut in September, the man behind the British automaker’s revival decided to open up on the company’s all-new model. And boy, the wait will be worth it!
Speaking to Top Gear, the top dog at TVR refused to confirm the name of the heavily-anticipated machine. What Les Edgar did mention, however, is that the rear-wheel-drive sports car prides itself on grand touring credentials, making a reference to the former Griffith models' small wheels and tires. Bearing in mind the Walliswood-based company trademarked the Griffith name for motor cars back in April, it’s easy to guess where this is going.

The 57-year-old official described TVR as “the under-dog challenging everybody,” an outfit that has built an “incredibly sound business case” with its latest model. Digital instruments and touchscreen infotainment are go for the interior, whereas the business end is a Ford V8 with extra go-faster factor.

Essentially a high-performance take on the 5.0-liter Coyote in the Mustang GT, the eight-cylinder plant is naturally aspirated. Curb weight for a fully-loaded TVR Griffith is said to be under 1,250 kilograms (2,756 pounds), which makes for a power-to-weight ratio of 400 bhp-per-tonne. In other words, expect something like 500 ponies from the Cosworth-tuned V8 mill.

“All for £90k,” adds Edgar, also confirming a six-speed manual, sub-4 second sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h), and a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). And interestingly for a TVR, “the reliability thing has been a real focus for us.”

Boasting a steel tubular skeleton wrapped by carbon fiber composite panels, the 2018 TVR Griffith will spawn a one-make race series, if not something more. Returning the British brand to the 24 Hours of Le Mans seems far-fetched at this moment in time, chiefly because a motorsport program of this magnitude needs to be backed up by serious loads of hard-earned cash.
