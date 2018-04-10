2018 Suzuki Jimny Has Gone Out Of Production, Fourth-Generation Model Incoming

Suzuki has been tight-lipped about the all-new Jimny ever since the first prototype was spied, but for once, we’re getting closer to the real deal. A spokesman of the Japanese automaker confirmed that production of the current-generation model has stopped, with Suzuki preparing for a late-2018 debut. Deliveries, meanwhile, will start in early 2019 for both left- and right-hand drive markets.
According to Autocar, the 2019 Suzuki Jimny is “several months from reveal.” The motoring publication expects the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show in October to be the venue where the veils will be taken off. Slotted above the Ignis and below the Vitara, the Jimny retains its squared-off looks and body-on-frame construction.
Though small, the Jimny is a full-on SUV. You could even say that it looks like a miniature Mercedes-Benz G-Class, though Suzuki won’t be able to shoehorn a twin-turbo V8 in the engine bay. Turbo diesel options are out of the question, with Suzuki expected to go forward with the 1.2-liter Dualjet and 1.0-liter Boosterjet.
SHVS is also anticipated, translating to Smart Hybrid Vehicle System. With the help of an Integrated Starter Generator, the mild-hybrid system works in conjunction with the 1.2-liter Dualjet. In the case of the Ignis, the SHVS develops 90 horsepower and 120 Nm of torque. The Swift is available with the 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and SHVS, producing 111 horsepower and 170 Nm.
Being a proper SUV, Suzuki is certain to offer a low-range gear selector for shuffling up craggy hills and over rocky terrain. In a similar fashion to the Drive Action part-time 4x4 system of the Jimny that just went out of production, the engine will send its goodies to the rear wheels when four-wheel-drive isn’t needed.
By the time the all-new Jimny will go official, the third generation will be 21 years old. Revealed at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, the Gen 3 is offered with the K6A engine in Japan. The 658-cc three-cylinder is of utmost importance to Suzuki, for it enables the mini-SUV to be classified as a kei car.
