2018 Suzuki Jimny Gets 1.5-liter Engine In Europe

Even though it’s not available in the United States of America, the all-new Jimny will be sold in lots of international markets. Compared to the 660-cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine that comes standard in Japan, the mini-SUV sports a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder in Europe and the UK, the only option at launch. 14 photos



Coming as standard with a five-speed manual transmission, the K15C is 15 percent lighter than the M13AA from yesteryear. The Japanese automaker promises superior fuel economy, as well as “a more solid and direct feeling when changing gears” thanks to the redesigned shift lever. Customers can also opt for a four-speed automatic that features a straight pattern instead of a gate-type setup.



The ladder chassis can tackle the harshest terrain imaginable thanks to Allgrip Pro part-time 4WD with low-range transfer gear and three driving modes: 2H, 4H, and 4L. Switching between the modes is done by means of a shift lever connected to the transfer gear. The traction control system brakes the wheel where slip is detected.



An approach angle of 37 degrees, breakover angle of 28 degrees, and departure angle of 49 degrees is how the little mountain goat from Japan stacks up off the beaten path. Adding to the off-road character of the Jimny, the rear axle of the mini- SUV benefits from three-link suspension with coil springs.



The interior, as you would expect from this sort of vehicle, is designed to distract the driver as little as possible from driving.



