2018 Suzuki Jimny Convertible Masterfully Rendered

Ever since the very beginning, the Jimny has been offered as an open-top off-roader. In addition to the two-door convertible and hardtop models, Suzuki also developed wagon, van, pickup, and cab chassis body styles. But by the time the third generation came along at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, only two of those survived. 14 photos SUV went the way of the dodo, never to be seen again in Suzuki’s lineup.



Now we’re in the presence of the fourth-generation Jimny, all new from the ground up and more mature than ever before. And despite all the official information and photographs of the newcomer, Suzuki refused to comment on the possibility of a second body style. Regardless of the ambiguity,



Even though it looks the part in this turquoise-like color with black exterior detailing and silver-painted alloy wheels, the vehicle in the rendering doesn’t appear to meet federal safety standards. But then again, one can only dream, right?



In production in Japan since the end of May 2018 but revealed to the automotive media outside of Japan days ago, the



Despite the fact the Jimny soldiers on as a no-nonsense off-road vehicle for the lifestyle-oriented customer, Suzuki did it best to level up the nameplate in terms of creature comforts and technology. The highlights include LED headlights,



