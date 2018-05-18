2018 Shelby Series 2 Revealed With “Over 800 Horsepower”

In addition to the GT500 Super Snake continuation series, Shelby American has another newity to announce. Enter the Series 2, described as “a major evolution of the famed 1999 sports car” which is called Series 1. According to the Nevada-based company, four hand-built examples will be offered annually for enthusiasts around the world.
But first, what’s so special about the original? The Series 1 was a clean-sheet design for Caroll Shelby, packing 4.0 liters of L47 Aurora V8 of Oldsmobile origin, rated at 320 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. No less than 249 examples of the breed were manufactured before production stopped, all of them as 1999 models.
Fast-forward to the Series 2, which will become available in June 2018 with a ZF-developed five-speed transaxle. The choice of engines consists of the Carroll Shelby Engine Co. big-block V8 or the Windsor big-block V8. The highlights of the Series 2 in comparison to the original? It’s “more than 12 percent lighter and will support over 800 horsepower.”
The project started gaining traction several years ago when Wingard Motorsports purchased the remaining Shelby Series 1 chassis and parts from Shelby American. After revising the car with billeted aluminum and carbon-fiber components, the company founded by Bob Wingard refined the suspension, braking, and drivetrain.
Adding to the performance-oriented nature of the Series 2, Shelby and Wingard decided on Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires. Multi-point seat belts and four- or six-point roll bars are available too, although the Series 2 “will not come with cupholders.”
Each vehicle is covered by a one-year warranty for parts, labor, and painted finishes, and each customer is treated to a weekend-long training session at Spring Mountain Raceway near Las Vegas. In keeping with the way Shelby American does business, the Series 2 is built to order. Each car comes with a serial number from the CSX5500 series, which will be added to the official Shelby American Registry.
“While the Shelby Series 2 is based on the first-generation car, it’s a significant leap forward,” commented Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “It blends old school craftmanship and current technology, pushing the roadster into supercar territory. It is the perfect car for collectors and enthusiasts globally who want the ultimate in exclusivity and to be completely engaged with the driving experience.”
