2018 SEAT Ibiza Cupra Leaked, Looks Radical With R-Like Design

While the hot little rascal is poised to debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, we have these first photos thanks to Instagram user CupraSport
.
We're not even sure if we're supposed to call it a SEAT, because they got rid of all the S badges. We think there's a manga fan secretly working for the company because the Ibiza Cupra looks like a Gundam. Changing the badges is something Toyota or Nissan do in Japan too.
In any case, changes to the front end include a new grille and lower bumper, both of which are garnished in bright copper trim, just like the Leon Cupra R.
The Ibiza appears to be sitting lower on 18-inch wheels, painted black and copper, while the trunk is trimmed with what looks like real carbon fiber.
Unfortunately, we can't see the exhaust pipes, but there should be two of them, just like on the Polo GTI.
Speaking of which, the hot Ibiza will probably be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo producing 200 HP
and 320 Nm for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of 7 seconds or less.
And what's going on with the interior? Your girlfriend won't like the Ibiza Cupra for sure, but you will. Both the center of the steering wheel and the dashboard are trimmed in plastic designed to look like carbon. The 10-inch digital instrument cluster from the Polo is also seen for the first time on a SEAT model.
The seats, doors, steering wheel and even the gear shifter, are trimmed in Alcantara, with "carbon leather" borrowed from the Cupra 300 seen on the bolsters. For now, the performance Ibiza will probably only be available with a 6-speed DSG, likely to be the most popular choice. But a manual will be made available shortly.