2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB Rides so Black and Arctic White on 20-Inch 'Steelies'

After eight generations of full-size luxury sedans (plus a Phantom coupe and convertible), the flagship Rolls-Royce Phantom can still look as classic as an inter-war saloon while remaining ultra-modern at the same time.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs have decided to highlight a classic-looking Phantom VIII that is up for grabs from West Hollywood, California-based Specialty Car Collection.
The sales and leasing exotic experts only have eyes for the good stuff, from older Lambos to the latest Cullinan ultra-luxury SUV, as well as anything in between – including a shocking, 2013 Caterham CT03/05 Formula 1 roadster! Alas, this time around, we are here to discuss the way things look posh from behind a pair of suicide doors.
Thus, sitting might proud among their ritzy inventory, there is also a 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom with an extended wheelbase that is stunningly dressed up in a classic tuxedo combination of Black and Arctic White. Plus, of course, there is also lots of shiny chrome – including on the wheels, which, along with the white-wall tires, leave the impression of something that was created during the age of ‘steelies.’
Alas, that is a simple ruse, as instead, we are dealing with a fitting set of 20-inch Forgiato Designs aftermarket wheels that add to the classy atmosphere, along with the black (with a white pinstripe) exterior and Arctic White interior. Under the hood, the eternal 6.75-liter V12 takes care of business with its 563 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, which is enough even for this humongous 2018 model year example to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 5.4 seconds on its way to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
As for the asking price, you know the drill: if you have to ask… Just kidding. Unlike other cars offered for sale, this listing has the equally classic “please call for price” label!
