2018 Renault Megane RS Shows Off Wheel Designs New Nurburgring Spyshots

Pretty much everything is different about the new Renault Megane RS. At least it's different if you compare it to the old one because the Megane GT and Clio RS already have most of its characteristics. So we wish Renault would admit that everybody has seen it and just reveal its cards.

A six-speed manual will be the standard gearbox. However, the new EDC twin-clutch option will ensure the Golf GTI is finally rivaled in the comfort department. Prototypes spotted undergoing development testing also show bigger brakes and slightly lower suspension in these latest spyshots. We're talking about the 5-door body. It's not a big deal - the Renault Sport Megane was a family car two generations ago. And like the hot Clio, it's now going for a more mature look.We've seen the new RS before , even without camouflage. But what's surprising here is that you don't see the fog lights inspired by the flag motif. Of course, nobody would be surprised if there's more than one version of the car, especially since the Cup chassis option is a given. Two power levels have also been rumored.Something nobody would have expected from the RS a few years ago is conservative design. There really aren't mind-blowing differences between this and the 205 horsepower Megane GT . Sure, there the F1-inspired front bumper and two exhaust pipes in the middle of the car. But just look at how many wings and fake carbon pieces the new Civic Type R boasts.“Our brand is not about aggressivity. We try to have a powerful product but rather simple with sensual shapes. That's what we tried to make with the next RS, which is actually harder than going aggressive I think. To find the right balance is harder but I think we have done it,” Renault design boss Stephane Janin said in a recent interview.That same interview also claimed that the Megane RS would have a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 300 horsepower. However, that information doesn't seem to come from the head of design, so there's reason to believe the new 1.8-liter turbo found in the Alpine A110 will instead be used.A six-speed manual will be the standard gearbox. However, the new EDC twin-clutch option will ensure the Golf GTI is finally rivaled in the comfort department. Prototypes spotted undergoing development testing also show bigger brakes and slightly lower suspension in these latest spyshots.