2018 Renault Megane RS and VW Golf R Compared for Sound and Performance

The new Renaultsport Megane is one of the most controversial cars in the hot hatch market right now. It's downsized to a 1.8-liter and heavier, so people are talking about it being inadequate.

3 photos



But all that adds weight and cost. As we've seen in a recent comparison, you can pick up a



On paper, they aren't in the same league. The R had 310 HP and 400 Nm before it got nerfed by Emissions regulations. Meanwhile, the RS is down 30 HP and 10 Nm, and despite also featuring a DSG-style gearbox (called EDC), it's supposed to do 100 km/h 1.2 seconds slower.



But this video from AutoTopNL shows their performance isn't worlds apart. Sure, the Golf R is faster, but we don't see a huge traction advantage, and you're always going to have a bit more fun in the Megane. Of course, aftermarket exhausts can swing the balance in either direction.



As far as the sound is concerned, we like the raspy Renault more than the Golf, which is mute from inside the cabin (ignoring the fake speaker sound). And while the German car can show navigation right in front of the driver, the Megane RS has a head-up display, which is arguably more important.



Oh, and one last thing. Renault revealed a 300 HP Trophy version this week, thus matching the Golf R for power.



The Megane RS started out as the most hardcore hot hatch, stripped down and stiff to the core. But this generation feels like it's been stretched in every direction. People wanted modern technology, so it has a digital dash, large infotainment, all-wheel steering and a twin-clutch gearbox.But all that adds weight and cost. As we've seen in a recent comparison, you can pick up a Hyundai i30 N for a lot less money . But we don't think the Megane RS is bad. In fact, it's much closer to the car Renault wanted to compete against, the Golf R.On paper, they aren't in the same league. The R had 310and 400 Nm before it got nerfed by Emissions regulations. Meanwhile, the RS is down 30 HP and 10 Nm, and despite also featuring a DSG-style gearbox (called EDC), it's supposed to do 100 km/h 1.2 seconds slower.But this video from AutoTopNL shows their performance isn't worlds apart. Sure, the Golf R is faster, but we don't see a huge traction advantage, and you're always going to have a bit more fun in the Megane. Of course, aftermarket exhausts can swing the balance in either direction.As far as the sound is concerned, we like the raspy Renault more than the Golf, which is mute from inside the cabin (ignoring the fake speaker sound). And while the German car can show navigation right in front of the driver, the Megane RS has a head-up display, which is arguably more important.Oh, and one last thing. Renault revealed a 300 HP Trophy version this week, thus matching the Golf R for power.