2018 Range Rover Velar Interior Spied, Has Range Rover Sport Steering Wheel

Range Rover is on a bit of a roll these days. Its latest effort is the soon-to-debut Velar, and its cabin design doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone considering that some bits and bobs are shared with the Range Rover Sport
, the mid-size model in the lineup.
The featured picture comes courtesy of Disco3.co.uk
forum member ‘dlw’, who had the following to comment about the Velar: “I was working in a freight forwarding company in Heathrow yesterday and saw 3 both wrapped in street camo and lhd getting packed in boxes ready to go on a plane. Only managed to get the pic attached but everything was covered inside too, the pop out handles are strange.”
The latter part is, dare I say it, interesting.
The teaser image for the 2018 Range Rover Vela
r shows a thumping great moonroof and a cabin design dominated by a big touchscreen infotainment system. But pop out door handles for the exterior? I don’t think the British automaker is stepping on Tesla’s toes with the Velar, frankly. Most likely, it appears that the handles are deployable as those of the Jaguar F-Type.
Slotted between the compact-sized Evoque and the mid-sized Sport, the Range Rover Velar is gunning for the likes of the Porsche Macan
. Sporty by nature and luxurious by kindred, the coupe-like styling is a tell-tale sign practicality isn’t one of the Velar’s strong points. Who cares, though?
Named after the original prototype of the Range Rover from 1969, the Velar is closely related to the Jaguar F-Pace. Its platform, all-wheel-drive system, and engine lineup
are expected to mirror those of the F-Pace. At an undisclosed date after its market launch, the all-new Velar will benefit from turbocharged inline six-cylinder gasoline- and diesel-powered engines that’ll effectively replace the old V6 powerhouses developed by Ford.
“The Range Rover Velar changes everything,”
tells Gerry McGovern, Land Rover
chief design officer. Bearing in mind it's gifted with a fancy nameplate and neat styling, the Velar has the makings of a commercial success.