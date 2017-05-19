2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Literally Rocks the Track in Chris Labrooy's Surreal Art

In theory, an adventure involving a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 rocking the track is pretty much self-explanatory. But what it the Neunelfer does this in a literal manner? No, we're not on the wrong pills. Instead, we've checked out Chris Labrooy's latest piece of surreal art, which revolves around the latest incarnation of the GT Division Porscha.
The pixel wielder, who described himself as an artist and designer, isn't at his first Porsche artwork. Labrooy uses 3D ad CGI tools to play with the way in which Porschephilles (and not only) get to see their favorite contraptions in action.
The tradition-defying artist has previously worked for Apple, Citroen and Nike, to name a part of his client portfolio. However, since we're here to focus on Zuffenhausen topics, we've also added some of his previous Porsche works at the bottom of the page.
Returning to Labrooy's 991.2 GT3 shenanigan, it's difficult to tell the exact shade of yellow covering the car. However, since we're visiting Fantasy Land, we like to tell ourselves that this rear-engined delight is dressed in Saffron Yellow Metallic.
You know, the hue that recently made its way to the 2018 model year Porsche 911 line-up. Initially, the German automaker only mentioned the Turbo and Turbo S incarnations of the Neunelfer when talking about the said hue.
Nevertheless, we've recently shown
you a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 wearing a Saffron Yellow attire. We even received a brief description of how the color looks in the real world: "Per my internal source, Saffron indeed does resemble Signal Yellow in person, as it does in these photos. The depth of Saffron, however, is ostensibly greater from these shots alone. As per another source, the color takes on a pearl-like appearance,"
Heck, given the 7:12.7 Nurburgring lap time
that was recently delivered by the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, this piece of art doesn't seem that far from reality after all.
The new Porsche 911 GT3. A truly mesmerising sound from its flat six. #porsche #gt3 #carswithoutlimits
A post shared by Chris Labrooy (@chrislabrooy) on May 18, 2017 at 11:28am PDT
One yellow Porsche 911 taking fIve hops forward then five hops back #Porsche #porsche911
A post shared by Chris Labrooy (@chrislabrooy) on Apr 29, 2016 at 8:55am PDT
Four pink Porsche 911 Carrera RS #Porsche #porsche911 #palmsprings #sunshine #pink
A post shared by Chris Labrooy (@chrislabrooy) on Apr 24, 2016 at 10:46am PDT
Twelve Porsche 911 carrera RS in a pool. #Porsche #porsche911 #palmsprings #blue #MidCenturyPics
A post shared by Chris Labrooy (@chrislabrooy) on Apr 25, 2016 at 12:18pm PDT