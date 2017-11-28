2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Takes Flight

Ever since the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS made its public debut at the E3 gaming convention (the dynamic debut came a bit later, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed), we've been keeping an eye on King Kong, aiming to bring you as many real-world spottings of the Neunelfer as possible.
5 photos
Case in point with the Rennsport Neunelfer moment you can see here, which shows the Porscha enjoying some air time.
The photo was captured by Aston Parrott, Evo Magazine's photog, who took the pixels to his Instagram account - you can check out the social media post at the bottom of the page.
And this is the wildest 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS stunt we've come across to date - all the aero elements in the world couldn't generate enough downforce to keep the Zuffenhausen hero planted when the road configuration looks like this.
In fact, this pushes Chris Harris' GT2 RS Instagram drifting clip
to second place on our top. Nevertheless, once the British journo (he used to work for Evo, remember?) delivers the full video review of the 700 hp machine, things might just change.
The next step in the life of the new GT2 RS will see the Nurburgring tamer reaching its first owners. We're not sure how many will rush to put the 6:47 abilities of the rear-engined machine to the test once the Green Hell opens its gates to the public for the 2018 season next spring, but we're ready to bet that there will be enough sightings of the sort to keep us on our toes.
Meanwhile, we're also waiting for the first customer deliveries of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package. We'll remind you that the latest adventure involving the TP-gifted GT3 saw Frank Walliser, the company's Vice President for Motorsport & GT cars, taking
the thing of a 1,100 km (700 miles) road trip.
New Work. Thrill of driving in the GT2 RS photographed for @officialevomagazine @porsche_gb Issue 243 #Porsche #GT2 #RS #Drive #CarPorn #Jump #photooftheday #911 #portugal Top work from wheelman @adamtowler
A post shared by Aston Parrott (@astonparrott) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:02am PST