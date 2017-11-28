2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Takes Flight

New Work. Thrill of driving in the GT2 RS photographed for @officialevomagazine @porsche_gb Issue 243 #Porsche #GT2 #RS #Drive #CarPorn #Jump #photooftheday #911 #portugal Top work from wheelman @adamtowler

A post shared by Aston Parrott (@astonparrott) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:02am PST