autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Reportedly Limited to 1,000 Units, Already Sold Out

20 Jun 2017, 15:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Until Porsche drops the info for the 2018 911 GT2 RS the automaker recently showcased at the E3 gaming convention, we have to rely on various reports to get our hands on the details of the rear-wheel-drive special. And you won't like the freshest info on the Rennsport Neunelfer.
15 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS interiorPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSForza Motorsport 7 box - features Porsche 911 GT2 RSForza Motorsport 7 box - features Porsche 911 GT2 RSForza Motorsport 7 box - features Porsche 911 GT2 RSForza Motorsport 7 box - features Porsche 911 GT2 RSForza Motorsport 7 box - features Porsche 911 GT2 RSForza Motorsport 7 box - features Porsche 911 GT2 RS
That's because, according to a story coming from Auto Bild (German), the automaker will only build 1,000 units of the 991.2 GT2 RS, all of which are sold out.

It's worth mentioning that the said detail comes to confirm an earlier rumor talking about the collector-only nature of the new GT2 RS.

If the info is officially confirmed, we'll keep a close eye on what this means as far as the speculation market is concerned. We'll remind you that Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT division, recently declared war to those who use Neunelfer specials to make easy money.

To be more precise, Zuffenhausen plans to strengthen its VIP program, keeping a closer eye on those who flip the limited edition Porsches and ensuring they're removed from the list of those who get a chance to grab the company's future special models.

Speaking of which, the German market pricing of the 700 hp Porscha is expected to start at around EUR260,000.

Other info regarding the new GT2 RS includes the 39:61 weight distribution of the thing - those fortunate enough to get behind the wheel can keep this in mind while working to tame the widowmaker.

As revealed by an early ride, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo heart of the animal will feature a water injection feature, while its maximum velocity should sit at 211 mph (340 km/h). The Nurburgring lap time has obviously been discussed, with the latest estimates placing the model below the 7-minute mark.

Judging by the rate at which the info on the 2018 911 GT2 RS arrives, Porsche can't keep the official details of the rear-paw beast concealed for too long.
2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs porshe Porsche 911 supercar
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017