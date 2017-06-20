2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Reportedly Limited to 1,000 Units, Already Sold Out

Until Porsche drops the info for the 2018 911 GT2 RS the automaker recently showcased
at the E3 gaming convention, we have to rely on various reports to get our hands on the details of the rear-wheel-drive special. And you won't like the freshest info on the Rennsport Neunelfer.
That's because, according to a story coming from Auto Bild
(German), the automaker will only build 1,000 units of the 991.2 GT2 RS, all of which are sold out.
It's worth mentioning that the said detail comes to confirm an earlier rumor talking about the collector-only nature of the new GT2 RS.
If the info is officially confirmed, we'll keep a close eye on what this means as far as the speculation market is concerned. We'll remind you that Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT division, recently declared war to those who use Neunelfer specials to make easy money.
To be more precise, Zuffenhausen plans to strengthen its VIP program, keeping a closer eye on those who flip the limited edition Porsches and ensuring they're removed from the list of those who get a chance to grab the company's future special models.
Speaking of which, the German market pricing of the 700 hp Porscha is expected to start at around EUR260,000.
Other info regarding the new GT2 RS includes the 39:61 weight distribution of the thing - those fortunate enough to get behind the wheel can keep this in mind while working to tame the widowmaker.
As revealed
by an early ride, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo heart of the animal will feature a water injection feature, while its maximum velocity should sit at 211 mph (340 km/h). The Nurburgring lap time has obviously been discussed, with the latest estimates placing the model below the 7-minute mark.
Judging by the rate at which the info on the 2018 911 GT2 RS arrives, Porsche can't keep the official details of the rear-paw beast concealed for too long.