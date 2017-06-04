2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Prototype Drive: Spray-Cooled 3.8L Boxer, Weissach Pack

We've spied prototypes of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on tons of occasions and we now have the opportunity to get inside one. The experience, which obviously reveals some sweet details of the rear-wheel-drive God, comes thanks to Andreas Preuninger, the man helming Porsche's GT Division, who offered the Neunelfer-obsessed folks over at Total 911 a shotgun ride in the upcoming rear-engined missile.





While the said crew enjoyed some passenger seat time in the 991.2 GT2 RS, the executive talked about the posterior of the animal featuring a 3.8-liter flat-six. So we can forget about the rumors talking about Zuffenhausen developing a twin-turbo incarnation of the new 4.0-liter boxer animating the



The engine already develops 580 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) on the Turbo S, while featuring a civilian anti-lag system that sees it running as an air compressor when the driver takes his foot off the throttle, all with the aim of minimizing turbo lag.



For the GT2 RS, the mill will deliver at least 650 ponies, and the big news is that it will feature a water spray system. We've already seen BMW borrowing this racing tech trick for the M4 GTS - when water is pulverized into the intake, this evaporates and the process reduces IAT (Intake Air Temperature) values.



As such, the risk of knock is reduced, so, for instance, parameters such as boost can be increased. To put it shortly, spraying the engine means you can make more power.



The scale footprint of the GT2 RS was another covered topic and it seems that the Rennsport treatment will shave quite a lot of weight. For instance, when supercar producers come with a more hardcore version of a machine, the norm is to reduce weight by up to 100 kg (220 lbs).



Well, it seems that the new GT2 RS will tip the scales at 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs), which is quite far from the 1,675 kg weight (3,692 lbs) of the



The rumor mill previously talked about a Porsche estimate placing the 2018 GT2 RS at 7:05 (Nurburgring time). Well, this report talks about a Green Hell lap time of seven minutes flat.



Porsche's list of optional extras brings some of the sweetest bits and bobs in the go-fast industry and the 911 GT2 RS will be no exception. As it was the case with the 918 Spyder, which, by the way, is a 6:57 car, the fresh GT2 RS will offer a Weissach package. This should make the RWD special 30 kg (66 lbs) lighter.



Until we get our hands on the official details, we've brought along a



It turns out the rumors about Zuffenhausen skipping the GT2 badge for the 991 incarnation of the 911 are true, since this report talks about a GT2 RS.While the said crew enjoyed some passenger seat time in the 991.2 GT2 RS, the executive talked about the posterior of the animal featuring a 3.8-liter flat-six. So we can forget about the rumors talking about Zuffenhausen developing a twin-turbo incarnation of the new 4.0-liter boxer animating the 2018 GT3 , at least for the time being.The engine already develops 580 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) on the Turbo S, while featuring a civilian anti-lag system that sees it running as an air compressor when the driver takes his foot off the throttle, all with the aim of minimizing turbo lag.For the GT2 RS, the mill will deliver at least 650 ponies, and the big news is that it will feature a water spray system. We've already seen BMW borrowing this racing tech trick for the M4 GTS - when water is pulverized into the intake, this evaporates and the process reduces IAT (Intake Air Temperature) values.As such, the risk of knock is reduced, so, for instance, parameters such as boost can be increased. To put it shortly, spraying the engine means you can make more power.The scale footprint of the GT2 RS was another covered topic and it seems that the Rennsport treatment will shave quite a lot of weight. For instance, when supercar producers come with a more hardcore version of a machine, the norm is to reduce weight by up to 100 kg (220 lbs).Well, it seems that the new GT2 RS will tip the scales at 1,500 kg (3,300 lbs), which is quite far from the 1,675 kg weight (3,692 lbs) of the Turbo S The rumor mill previously talked about a Porsche estimate placing the 2018 GT2 RS at 7:05 (Nurburgring time). Well, this report talks about a Green Hell lap time of seven minutes flat.Porsche's list of optional extras brings some of the sweetest bits and bobs in the go-fast industry and the 911 GT2 RS will be no exception. As it was the case with the 918 Spyder, which, by the way, is a 6:57 car, the fresh GT2 RS will offer a Weissach package. This should make the RWD special 30 kg (66 lbs) lighter.Until we get our hands on the official details, we've brought along a Nordschleife spy clip of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which allows you to sample the aural fury of the creature.