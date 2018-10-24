2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Crazier than the 911 GT1, Doug DeMuro Says

Sure, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS has been out for quite a while now, but it's always nice to see a new take on this 700 horsepower matter. And this time around, Doug DeMuro has gotten his hands on such a Rennsport Neunelfer.

As usual, Doug spends plenty of time talking about the quirks and features of the machine, but the piece of footage at the bottom of the page also includes driving impressions.



So, can you daily drive this beast? We don't want to throw too many spoilers at you, so we'll let the video deliver the pros and cons on the matter.



Now, Doug's analysis is the kind that will keep you zoomed in and yet the driving part of the review obviously doesn't fully tap into the dynamic potential of the machine.



For one thing, you need a racetrack to push the 911 GT2 RS to the limit. Well,



And while the journo talks about the Lamborghini Huracan Performante as a competitor for the Porscha, this is because, as he mentions, he has driven the machine.



Nevertheless, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is an even meaner Raging Bull, with the Italian exotic having stolen the German toy's Nurburgring production car lap record - here's a comparo between the two record laps.



Then again, while the range-topping Neunelfer is surprisingly docile below the limit, no built-in handling assets can make a car crash-proof. As such, we've already seen multiple 911 GT2 RS crashes. For instance,



