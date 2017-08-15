2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Demonstrates Savage Take-Off, Does the Exhaust Thing

So, here we are, making efforts to solve the said issue. To be more precise, we've brought along two pieces of Instagram footage that show us the rear-wheel-drive special putting its 700 ponies to good use.
We'll start with the first clip below, which demonstrates just how vicious the Rennsport Neunelfer can get during a take-off. We'll remind you that, despite the GT2 RS losing the all-wheel-drive aura of the Turbo S, the first can actually hit 60 mph quicker, needing just 2.7 seconds for the task - this is the official number and, since Zuffenhausen figures are always on the conservative side, we could expect even quicker starts.
Oh, and by the way, you should pay attention to the exhaust tips of the rear-engined animal, as the video allows you to check out the valves in action.
Porsche pedants will notice the Weissach Package of the machine, which means this is 66 lbs (30 kg) lighter than the standard car, if we may call it so.
The same kind of aficionados will also tell you that this particular Neunelfer is dressed in Guards Red, which just happened to be the launch hue for the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3
.
As for the second piece of footage below, this takes us inside the car, showcasing the rolling start abilities of the machine. And yes, you should be prepared for much more serious GT2 RS action, since the drag racing videos will inevitably hit the web. Sure, the RS animal we have here is a circuit tamer, but don't expect this to prevent its drivers from engaging in straight line battles.
