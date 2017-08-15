autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Demonstrates Savage Take-Off, Does the Exhaust Thing

15 Aug 2017, 17:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
By now, anybody with even a remote interest in Neunelfers has seen the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in all sorts of hues. Nevertheless, with the exception of the King Kong example getting officially hooned at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where the supercar made its debut, we haven't been able to enjoy too much GT2 RS hooning.
10 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
So, here we are, making efforts to solve the said issue. To be more precise, we've brought along two pieces of Instagram footage that show us the rear-wheel-drive special putting its 700 ponies to good use.

We'll start with the first clip below, which demonstrates just how vicious the Rennsport Neunelfer can get during a take-off. We'll remind you that, despite the GT2 RS losing the all-wheel-drive aura of the Turbo S, the first can actually hit 60 mph quicker, needing just 2.7 seconds for the task - this is the official number and, since Zuffenhausen figures are always on the conservative side, we could expect even quicker starts.

Oh, and by the way, you should pay attention to the exhaust tips of the rear-engined animal, as the video allows you to check out the valves in action.

Porsche pedants will notice the Weissach Package of the machine, which means this is 66 lbs (30 kg) lighter than the standard car, if we may call it so.

The same kind of aficionados will also tell you that this particular Neunelfer is dressed in Guards Red, which just happened to be the launch hue for the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3.

As for the second piece of footage below, this takes us inside the car, showcasing the rolling start abilities of the machine. And yes, you should be prepared for much more serious GT2 RS action, since the drag racing videos will inevitably hit the web. Sure, the RS animal we have here is a circuit tamer, but don't expect this to prevent its drivers from engaging in straight line battles.


 

YES! New 700hp 0-60 in 2.7sec GT2RS video launching. The new Ring King 😉 Volume up! Nice to have a video instead of all the pics floating around. Look close and you can see the exhaust flaps opening and closing. Thanks @michaelchristensen7 for the footage 👌

A post shared by DDWCarsinAZ (@ddwcarsinaz) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT



 

GT2RS with Weissach package taking off 🏎💨 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #porsche #911 #991 #targa #allrad #4wd #gts #red #rot #fast #loud #beauty #redbeauty #nice #carstagram #porsche #gts #supercar #porschepixx #carrera #targa #gt3 #blue #miamiblue #blue #sportscar #germancar #lfl #f4f #supercar #carstagram #718 #Boxster @need_for_sports_car @club911r @991gt3 @atlantasexotics @ptsgt3 @ptsrs @autofakten.de @murderedmadwhips @911legendsneverdie Video by @michaelchristensen7

A post shared by @porschecarz on Aug 15, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche supercar
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed